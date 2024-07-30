BURIN, NL, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays an essential role in keeping Canadian waters safe and helping mariners in need of assistance. Providing Canadian Coast Guard personnel with the vessels they need to deliver these critical services is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, was in Burin, Newfoundland and Labrador, to dedicate the CCGS Barrington Bay into service. The CCGS Barrington Bay is a high-endurance Search and Rescue Lifeboat that has been in operation in Newfoundland and Labrador since November 2023. Built by Hike Metal Products Ltd from Wheatley, Ontario, this vessel is the 15th "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboat delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard since 2017.

By tradition, a representative was invited to sponsor the vessel for its well-being and continued service, and to wish the vessel "good luck." Today's ceremony included the breaking of a ceremonial bottle on the CCGS Barrington Bay's bow by the vessel sponsor, Jerry Wagg. Mr. Wagg is a Burin local who has spent his life working in Canada's marine industry and is well known among regional Canadian Coast Guard personnel.

The dedication of the CCGS Barrington Bay marks another important milestone in the construction and delivery of a total of 20 Search and Rescue Lifeboats. This achievement is a significant step in providing the Canadian Coast Guard with safe, modern, and Canadian-made equipment. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is investing in the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet and creating jobs in Canada's shipbuilding industry and marine sector.

As of the end of 2023, over $26.5 billion in federal contracts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy have been awarded to businesses across Canada. Of this amount, $5.38 billion is related to contracts for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Quotes

"I am thrilled to join the Canadian Coast Guard in officially welcoming the CCGS Barrington Bay into its fleet today. This state-of-the-art vessel enhances the Canadian Coast Guard's capabilities to serve Canadians at sea and has bolstered our marine industry through its construction. This addition is especially significant for Newfoundlanders, whose lives and livelihoods are deeply connected to the ocean. The CCGS Barrington Bay will ensure greater safety and support for the maritime community in Newfoundland and beyond."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Ensuring that harvesters and boaters are safe on the water in Newfoundland and Labrador is crucial. The CCGS Barrington Bay is a welcome addition to Burin, and I look forward to seeing the Canadian Coast Guard continue to augment its search and rescue capabilities in our proud Atlantic province."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity

"Today we officially welcome yet another search and rescue vessel into the Coast Guard fleet, marking an important milestone in our work to renew our fleet and rebuild our shipbuilding industry through the National Shipbuilding Strategy. This investment into the CCGS Barrington Bay will ensure that search and rescue crews have the state-of-the-art equipment that allows them to serve Canadians safely, efficiently, and effectively."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The dedication of the CCGS Barrington Bay marks a great day for our personnel and for all mariners in Canadian waters. Having innovative search and rescue vessels like the CCGS Barrington Bay as part of our fleet only strengthens our ability to deliver life-saving services to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

In 2018, Chantier Naval Forillon Inc of Gaspé, Quebec , and Hike Metal Products Ltd of Wheatley, Ontario , were awarded the construction of four new "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboats each, in addition to the existing contract awarded in 2015 to build six "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboats each. The total value of the contracts for these lifeboats is $180 million .

, and Hike Metal Products Ltd of , were awarded the construction of four new "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboats each, in addition to the existing contract awarded in 2015 to build six "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboats each. The total value of the contracts for these lifeboats is . The Canadian Coast Guard's "Bay Class" Search and Rescue Lifeboats are specifically designed, equipped, and crewed to respond to search and rescue incidents at sea. These vessels are self-righting and can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, maintaining a maximum 30-minute state-of-readiness at all times with a typical ability to respond the moment an alert is received.

The Canadian Coast Guard's high-endurance Search and Rescue Lifeboats are referred to as "Bay Class" vessels, as each one is named after a Canadian bay under the Vessel Naming Policy .

. The Canadian Coast Guard keeps waterways safe for mariners, protects the marine environment, and responds to approximately 6,000 calls for marine assistance each year.

To date, 18 small vessels have been delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. This includes 16 Search and Rescue Lifeboats and two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels.

The Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets. The Strategy ensures that Canada's marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs, and maximizing economic benefits across the country.

Related products

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Contacts: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Coast Guard, Atlantic Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 709-772-3375, [email protected]