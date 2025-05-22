National celebration highlights business leaders who inspire the next generation of leaders made for Canada

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - This evening, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 700 of Canada's most esteemed business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs will gather to recognize four exceptional and visionary individuals. These leaders will be inducted as the 46th Class of Companions to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame, the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business.

The Inductees being recognized this year are:

Ryan Beedie , O.B.C., President, Beedie

Jacynthe Côté, F. ICD, Chair of the Board, RBC

Pierre Lassonde , O.C., GOQ, Chairman Emeritus, Franco-Nevada Corporation

Larry Tanenbaum , O.C., Hon LLD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kilmer Group of Companies

The annual CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds support JA Canada's mission to develop and deliver financial health, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs that equip youth with the skillset and mindset for success. JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities.

"The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates leaders who are truly 'Made for Canada'. They are builders of industry, champions of community, and role models for the next generation," says Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "At JA, we are inspired by their example and remain committed to empowering young Canadians with the skills, mindset, and confidence to shape the future of our economy," says Hillier.

The Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame who are recognized for their vision and leadership, contributions to economic prosperity and civic engagement, serve as role models for the next generation of youth leaders.

Inductees to the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame are selected by the CBHF Selection Committee, which is facilitated by Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, and composed of Companions, business leaders, and corporate board members. Honourees are chosen for their vision, leadership, community impact, and enduring contributions to Canada's economic and social prosperity. As role models, their legacies serve as powerful inspiration for young leaders across the country, many of whom begin their journey through JA.

This event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, including Goodmans LLP, Peter and Joanne Brown Foundation, Beedie, Kilmer Group, Scotiabank, Franco-Nevada, Rio Tinto, and many others committed to celebrating Canadian business leadership.

Each Inductee is presented with a CBHF award and pin, legacy video, and a portrait which is displayed in the permanent Business Hall of Fame installation at Brookfield Place.

A video of the Induction Ceremony, acceptance speeches, and personal videos showcasing the life and careers of Ryan Beedie, Jacynthe Côté, Pierre Lassonde, and Larry Tanenbaum will be available on www.cbhf.ca next week, along with a photo gallery of this very special evening.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers more than 450,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

