TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Enterprise Mobility has selected Junior Achievement Canada (JA Canada) as a key partner of the ROAD Forward initiative, helping fuel programs and strategic initiatives that are preparing youth for post-secondary education and the future of work.

Launched in 2020, Enterprise Mobility's ROAD Forward initiative supports organizations advancing social equity in three key areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

"The ROAD Forward initiative was designed to help open doors for youth who are disproportionately affected by lack of access to resources in the areas of education, career preparation, health and wellness," said Earl Jackson, Enterprise Mobility assistant vice president of strategic diversity initiatives. "ROAD Forward grants support outstanding organizations that are leading efforts to advance equity in our communities across North American and Europe – and we are thrilled JA Canada has joined us as key partner in this work."

Through 2030, the ROAD Forward investment will directly support 75,000 student learning experiences, fueling program enablement and delivery of highest in-demand career readiness, entrepreneurship, post-secondary preparation, and youth well-being programs and events in all provinces across Canada.

"Building on the longstanding engagement of Enterprise Mobility in Western Canada this new national partnership is a game-changer for JA Canada as we work toward our strategic goal of delivering 1 million student learning experiences annually in the coming years," said Scott Hillier, President & CEO of JA Canada.

"With Enterprise Mobility's investment, we are strengthening our ability to support students and scale delivery of high-impact programs that equip them with the skillset and mindset to thrive in the ever changing economy," said Hillier.

This partnership will support three suites of JA programs: self-directed and digital learning opportunities; classroom-based program delivery; and intensive experiential learning through after-school programs and events including JA Company Program.

Students will develop transferable skills, explore academic pathways and benefit from direct access to career mentorship, practical experience, and industry expertise. Enterprise Mobility team members across Canada will join as JA volunteers, sharing insights and guidance to empower the next generation.

"I have personally supported JA British Columbia, a part of JA Canada, for many years in various roles and have witnessed the profound impact JA programs have in empowering youth to cultivate essential skills for success," said Troy Klemo, Enterprise Mobility vice president and general manager in Canada. "JA Canada is an ideal partner to help advance our efforts to bridge equity gaps and support the next generation of leaders in Canada."

The support of Enterprise Mobility will also drive several key strategic initiatives− ensuring JA programs remain relevant by supporting program renewal, innovation and ongoing EDIA (Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) best practices; expanding career readiness programming into new regions, including the Northern Territories broadening access to self-directed learning for underserved communities; as well as developing the foundations of JA's alumni engagement strategy, fostering lifelong connections with Junior Achievers.

JA Canada is thrilled to build the road forward along Enterprise Mobility and creating pathways to success for tens of thousands of young Canadians.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is the country's largest youth business education organization, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers more than 450,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

