Corporate Canada shows unprecedented support for the Canadian Business Hall of Fame

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - At this pivotal time for our nation's economy, Canadian companies and organizations are demonstrating unprecedented support for the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) annual celebration of business leadership.

"The incredible roster of globally recognized brand corporations, foundations, education institutions who have pledged support is a testament to the mobilization and investment of the Canadian business community," said Jim Leech, Chancellor Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Among those who have pledged support for the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in recognizing outstanding and inspiring business leaders are: Goodmans LLP, Peter and Joanne Brown Foundation, Beedie, Kilmer Group, Scotiabank, Franco-Nevada, Rio Tinto, National Bank Financial, RBC, NHL, The Globe & Mail, MLSE, Barclays, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, Korn Ferry, Deloitte, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited, OMERS, RioCan REIT, CGI, CIBC, Canaccord Genuity, TD Bank, Teck, Avanade, University of Utah, PwC, Maple Leaf Foods, Air Canada, TorQuest Partners, Colliers, TMX Group, Irving Oil, Cogeco The Fund, Southdown Builders Limited, Lafarge Canada, Porter Airlines, University of Toronto, KPMG, University of Utah.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of leaders for their transformative contributions to Canada's prosperity and business landscape, with proceeds of the event fueling JA's mission to empower tomorrow's entrepreneurs and innovators.

The CBHF stands as a beacon of Canada's economic development and prosperity. Strengthening Canada today transcends mere patriotism—it's representing a commitment to investing in our communities and a dedication to building a more promising future.

The Induction Celebration carries exceptional significance as it unites influential Canadian leaders and committed sponsors in empowering our nation's youth and inspiring the visionaries who will lead tomorrow's Canada.

Honouring Visionary Leaders

On May 22nd in Toronto, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame will induct the 46th class of Companions to the order of the Business Hall of Fame. The honourees have roots in critical industries including financial services, sports, manufacturing, equity & investment, natural resources, property development, construction trades, entrepreneurship, and academia.

The 2025 honourees: Ryan Beedie, O.B.C., President, Beedie; Jacynthe Côté, F. ICD, Chair of the Board, RBC; Pierre Lassonde, O.C., GOQ, Chairman Emeritus, Franco-Nevada Corporation; Larry Tanenbaum, O.C., Hon LLD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kilmer Group of Companies.

"These individuals who represent the very best in Canadian enterprise, leadership, and significant philanthropic impact," said Scott Hillier, JA Canada CEO, "Their achievements and community contributions reflect the diverse backbone of the Canadian economy and serve as role models for the next generation," said Hillier.

Supporting Canada's Future Entrepreneurs

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) and stands as a powerful call to action. Proceeds from this year's event will support JA's flagship Company Program, which equips youth with the skills, confidence, and entrepreneurial mindset to succeed in today's business world. JA is renewing its program curriculum to meet the needs of Canada and scaling this internationally recognized program.

"Our ambition is to empower more than 1 million Canadian youth annually, fueling the future pipeline of Canadian business leadership", said Hillier.

Join Us in Celebrating Canadian Excellence

The 2025 CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration will take place on May 22, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring special guest, Heather Hiscox, Senior Host, CBC News Network.

"At a time when supporting Canadian businesses is more important than ever, we invite organizations across the country to join the celebration of business leadership, knowing that your sponsorship will empower the next generation of business leaders made for Canada," said Gary Kalaci, JA Canada Board Chair.

Ensure your organization is part of this national celebration of Canadian impact, innovation, and leadership. Sponsorship opportunities, tables and tickets remain available on a first-come, first-served basis for this exclusive event through May 1st, 2025. For more information, please visit cbhf.ca/participate.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada



JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers more than 450,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

