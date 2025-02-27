Goodmans LLP and the Peter and Joanne Brown Foundation join as Presenting Sponsors alongside lead partners – RBC, Beedie, National Bank Financial Markets, Rio Tinto, Barclays and MLSE – to support the 2025 Class of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. On May 22nd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre more than 600 executives and aspiring young leaders will gather for the annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration event to honour the 2025 Inductees – Ryan Beedie, Jacynthe Côté, Pierre Lassonde, and Larry Tanenbaum.

Beedie, Côté, Lassonde and Tanenbaum are visionary leaders from diverse industries who have strengthened the economic fabric of Canada. As Companions to the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, they join an esteemed group of business executives and entrepreneurs who have left a lasting imprint on industries, communities, and the country. Their success serves as an inspiration for the next generation of who will continue to shape Canada's future.

The exclusive celebration is the signature fundraising event of Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds support equipping youth with financial health, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills. By attending and supporting this event, sponsors and guests help empower the leaders of tomorrow, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in our global marketplace.

"By supporting the CBHF event, these companies are honouring the leaders of today while inspiring the leaders of tomorrow," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "Their involvement underscores the importance of fostering talent, innovation and developing the next generation of Canadian business leaders," said Hillier.

A roster of leading national corporations have pledged sponsorship of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Full List of Sponsors at time of publication:

Goodmans LLP

Peter and Joanne Brown Foundation

RBC

Beedie

National Bank Financial Markets

Rio Tinto

Barclays

MLSE

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited

OMERS

RioCan

Power Corporation of Canada

Korn Ferry

CIBC

TD Bank

Teck

Avanade

University of Utah

PwC

Maple Leaf Foods

Air Canada

TorQuest Partners

Colliers

TMX Group

Sponsorship opportunities, tables and tickets remain available on a first come, first served basis for this exclusive event through May 1st, 2025. For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca or contact [email protected].

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers more than 450,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

