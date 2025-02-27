MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its commitment to border modernize and reinforce the land border with the United States, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will renovate or replace ports of entry across the country over the next few years.

Today, the CBSA marked the beginning of work to modernize and rebuild the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing, to meet safety, security and upgraded technology requirements while promoting high service standards..

This important border infrastructure project represents an investment of $100 million in construction contracts over the next three years that will improve traffic flow at Quebec's busiest port of entry. This project will result in the deconstruction of aging buildings and infrastructure, as well as the construction of new passenger processing facilities.

Existing buildings will remain in service during construction. However, the first phase of the project, which is currently underway, requires that bus passenger processing operations be relocated to another building on the site. In addition, vehicles of non-standard dimensions (greater than five metres in height) can no longer enter Canada through this port of entry and are currently directed to adjacent ports of entry.

With its optimized configuration, the new border crossing will meet the CBSA's current and future needs. In addition, new buildings will meet the Agency's commitments to protect the environment and adapt to climate change.

"This important modernization project will give us access to new infrastructure that will benefit travellers while supporting our border services officers in their important work to secure our border and our country."

- Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing is the main gateway for trade and travel between New York and Montreal . Every year, more than 2 million travelers and almost 300,00 commercial vehicles pass through this port of entry. It includes buildings built between 1951 and 2016. Much of the port's infrastructure has reached the end of its life cycle and requires significant upgrades.

This undertaking is part of the Land Border Crossing Project, the largest infrastructure project in CBSA's history.

The awarding of contracts in this project was announced in a news release in December 2023 . Pomerleau Inc. was awarded contracts for construction management services and Provencher Roy + Associés Architectes Inc. for architectural and engineering services.

