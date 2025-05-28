The Price McIntosh Bursary promotes diverse stories, experiences and interpretations

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - For the fifth year in a row, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will provide financial aid to Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation), persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities through the Price McIntosh Bursary, to encourage them to enrol or pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives.

This initiative supports LAC's efforts to promote the inclusion and diversity of perspectives, interpretations and experiences within the documentary heritage professions, to enrich our collective history and uncover the many stories it contains.

This LAC initiative provides $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in post-secondary program in a field related to documentary heritage.

The call for applications for the Price McIntosh Bursary is now open. For the 2025–2026 academic year, eligible students are encouraged to submit their application by September 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

For more information, visit the Price McIntosh Bursary.

Quotes

"Canada has a fascinating history forged by a diverse population. It is essential that those who preserve and document our past reflect this rich mosaic of experiences. We encourage students from underrepresented groups to pursue studies leading to careers in libraries and archives, and the Price McIntosh Bursary will help them on their way."



– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

