This new residency will welcome innovative individuals from diverse fields to develop a project inspired by materials in the published and archival collections at LAC.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce its first Creator in Residence. This new residency welcomes innovative individuals from diverse fields to develop a project inspired by materials in the published and archival collections at LAC.

We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Eric Chan, professionally known as eepmon, as LAC's first Creator in Residence. A digital and generative artist, coder, and creative entrepreneur, eepmon is renowned for his groundbreaking fusion of art and technology. As a 2023 LAC Scholar Award recipient, an engaging speaker who invites audiences into his creative process, and a passionate advocate for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, he brings a unique perspective to this residency.

We invite you to follow eepmon's eight-month journey from inspiration to creation. Throughout his residency, he will be sharing his experiences working with the collections, the influences behind the work he produces, and insights into his creative process. The public will also have the chance to engage with eepmon at various events throughout the residency, including a final project showcase.

To learn more about the residency, stay updated on eepmon's project, and discover upcoming events, visit our website or follow us on social media.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"I'm really excited to share our new residency! This is an incredible opportunity to open the doors to our collections and let it shine through eepmon's unique vision and talent. It's an honour to welcome this innovative artist and LAC scholar into our world. I look forward to seeing the work that will emerge from this collaboration and invite you all to come along for the journey!"

— Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"What excites me most about this residency is the sheer scale of the opportunity—it's like LAC's handed me a wide-open canvas to explore something massive. As a digital artist, I'm eager to dive into my theme: The Future of Archives. We're deep in the digital age, and that shift demands bold ideas: how do we preserve history and keep it vibrant today? What is preservation in cyberspace and outer space—how do archives evolve for these frontiers? It's a chance to rethink what archives mean."

— Eric Chan (eepmon), LAC Creator in Residence

Related links

LAC Creator in Residence

2023 Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards

World of EEPs (English only)

Eric Chan biography (English only)

LAC mailing list subscription

Stay connected

Follow Library and Archives Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Follow eepmon on X, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and LinkedIn

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]