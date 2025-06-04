Library and Archives Canada is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025–2026 funding cycle of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program

This year, archives, museums and documentary heritage institutions will share $1.425 million to carry out 37 projects selected under Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

View the projects funded by the DHCP in 2025–2026:

These projects were selected for the significant impact they will have on documentary heritage preservation, and access, and in the broader community. LAC funding empowers local recipient organizations to allocate essential resources to projects aimed at enhancing access and awareness of their collections, while also bolstering their capacity to safeguard Canada's documentary heritage.

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects Canadian experiences, cultures and society.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of LAC is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

" I would like to congratulate all the recipients this year. I also want to express my gratitude for the outstanding efforts they put forth in educating and informing Canadians about their history. We take pride in supporting these initiatives, which will further empower local institutions and contribute to the development of more resilient communities."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"My heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients! Your dedication to documenting and preserving your community's history is truly commendable. It brings me much joy to see how LAC is able to support amazing projects like yours through yearly funding. Now, more than ever, it's essential for LAC and communities across Canada to stay committed to making our shared stories accessible to everyone."

—Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"LAC's DHCP funding was crucial for the ICC Canada Archives in 2024-2025. This funding allowed us to enable access to Inuit documentary heritage in Inuktitut. Inuktitut is a living language and the first language of many Inuit in Canada."

— Lisa Mullins, Archivist, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada

"The funding from the DHCP has made an immense difference to the organization. In the recordings currently restored and made accessible, there are notable musicians, whose legacy will be remembered."

— Felix Rowe, Administrative officer, National Youth Orchestra of Canada

Quick Facts

Since the creation of the DHCP in 2015, LAC has provided $16.395 million in support of 407 documentary heritage community projects.

This year, of the 37 recipients, 9 organizations will receive funding for Indigenous documentary heritage projects, and nine organizations will receive funding for Francophone documentary heritage projects.

An organization can receive funding of up to $50,000 per year (up to $60,000 for a remote organization) to implement its project.

The next call for proposals to apply for funding will be issued in the fall of 2025.

