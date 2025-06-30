Danny Ramadan , author and LGBTQ+ refugee activist

, author and LGBTQ+ refugee activist Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay , actress, writer, screenwriter and trans persons' rights advocate

, actress, writer, screenwriter and trans persons' rights advocate Margaret MacMillan , historian and professor

, historian and professor Rupi Kaur , poet, performer and author

, poet, performer and author Tomson Highway, playwright, novelist, pianist and composer

About Library and Archives Canada

LAC is the custodian of Canada's documentary heritage, preserving and sharing the stories that shape who we are, from triumphs and struggles to voices both prominent and underrepresented. Home to the fourth-largest documentary collection in the world, LAC safeguards millions of items and makes them accessible to Canadians and the world. From handwritten letters and rare books to photographs, films and digital media, its holdings span centuries and reflect the creativity, resilience and diversity of people across the country.

About the Library and Archives Canada Foundation

The LAC Foundation is an independent non-governmental registered charity dedicated to supporting the work of LAC. The Foundation's mission is to raise funds to support LAC's programs and initiatives and to highlight the importance of preserving and promoting Canada's cultural heritage.

Quotes

"I want to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards. Through their work, they help safeguard what is most precious to us as a nation: our stories, our culture and our heritage—both its brightest and darkest chapters. Canada is stronger thanks to the leadership and contributions of outstandings Canadians like them."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Congratulations to each of the recipients on this well-deserved honour. Every award recipient, past and present, speaks to LAC's commitment to preserving the voices and histories that define who we are."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"The LAC Foundation is proud to support Library and Archives Canada in its mission to preserve and promote the stories that shape Canada. The LAC Scholar Awards are a testament to creative and intellectual excellence, and we are thrilled to announce this year's extraordinary recipients."

– Kevin Hanson, Chair of the LAC Foundation

Quick Facts

LAC and the LAC Foundation created the LAC Scholar Awards in 2019 with generous support from Air Canada. They have since recognized 25 other remarkable Canadians.

The LAC Scholars Awards Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Ottawa.

The LAC Scholar Awards recognize the exemplary work of those who support its fundamental mission to promote all aspects of Canadian culture, here and around the world.

The distinguished recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards are presented with a unique pin depicting a central element of one of Alfred Pellan's murals featured in the LAC building at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa.

Associated Links

Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]