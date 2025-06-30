News provided byLibrary and Archives Canada
Jun 30, 2025, 11:00 ET
Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and the LAC Foundation are pleased to announce the 2025 LAC Scholar Awards recipients
GATINEAU, QC, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC), in partnership with the LAC Foundation and with the support of founding sponsor Air Canada, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 LAC Scholar Awards. Once again, five exceptional Canadians are being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the creation and promotion of Canada's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge.
The recipients for 2025 are
- Danny Ramadan, author and LGBTQ+ refugee activist
- Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay, actress, writer, screenwriter and trans persons' rights advocate
- Margaret MacMillan, historian and professor
- Rupi Kaur, poet, performer and author
- Tomson Highway, playwright, novelist, pianist and composer
About Library and Archives Canada
LAC is the custodian of Canada's documentary heritage, preserving and sharing the stories that shape who we are, from triumphs and struggles to voices both prominent and underrepresented. Home to the fourth-largest documentary collection in the world, LAC safeguards millions of items and makes them accessible to Canadians and the world. From handwritten letters and rare books to photographs, films and digital media, its holdings span centuries and reflect the creativity, resilience and diversity of people across the country.
About the Library and Archives Canada Foundation
The LAC Foundation is an independent non-governmental registered charity dedicated to supporting the work of LAC. The Foundation's mission is to raise funds to support LAC's programs and initiatives and to highlight the importance of preserving and promoting Canada's cultural heritage.
Quotes
"I want to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards. Through their work, they help safeguard what is most precious to us as a nation: our stories, our culture and our heritage—both its brightest and darkest chapters. Canada is stronger thanks to the leadership and contributions of outstandings Canadians like them."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages
"Congratulations to each of the recipients on this well-deserved honour. Every award recipient, past and present, speaks to LAC's commitment to preserving the voices and histories that define who we are."
– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada
"The LAC Foundation is proud to support Library and Archives Canada in its mission to preserve and promote the stories that shape Canada. The LAC Scholar Awards are a testament to creative and intellectual excellence, and we are thrilled to announce this year's extraordinary recipients."
– Kevin Hanson, Chair of the LAC Foundation
Quick Facts
LAC and the LAC Foundation created the LAC Scholar Awards in 2019 with generous support from Air Canada. They have since recognized 25 other remarkable Canadians.
The LAC Scholars Awards Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Ottawa.
The LAC Scholar Awards recognize the exemplary work of those who support its fundamental mission to promote all aspects of Canadian culture, here and around the world.
The distinguished recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards are presented with a unique pin depicting a central element of one of Alfred Pellan's murals featured in the LAC building at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa.
