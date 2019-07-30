The Board of Directors of the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) Welcomes Mr. Martin Tessier

New President of the organization

MONTREAL, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Tessier as President of the organization and welcome him on board. This appointment will come into effect on September 3rd.

The appointment of Mr. Martin Tessier clearly reflects the current state of affairs: the association is prepared to face the future and is ready to change. Under this new leadership, the MEA will seek out further opportunities to team up and collaborate with key industry players. Mr. Tessier brings to the MEA extraordinary management skills gained through his 25 years of experience in the transportation industry. Most recently, as Vice President Human Resources and Labor Relations - Bombardier Aviation, he was instrumental in implementing major changes in a challenging industry.

Long-standing experience, new perspective

"Thanks to his outstanding skills in leadership, communications and human relations, combined with his extensive management experience, I am confident that Mr. Tessier will successfully meet the challenges of this pivotal role. Mr. Tessier is widely recognized for his great listening skills, as well as a management style focused on building trusted long-term relationships, qualities that will certainly be fundamental in achieving the MEA's objectives," says Michael Fratianni, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With a proven track record of successes, there is no doubt that Mr. Martin will lead the Maritime Employers Association to new horizons. His leadership and hands-on experience will be great assets in achieving our goals," says Grace Liang, President of OOCL Canada and Chair of the MEA Human Resources and Governance Committee.

"We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Yvon Pelletier for supporting the MEA during this transition period, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors," concludes Michael Fratianni.

About the MEA

The MEA is a non-profit organization that brings together companies involved in the shipping industry. Members of the Association include owners, operators and shipping agents, as well as stevedoring companies and port terminal operators.

