" People need an outlet to stay active, and the BIXI team has done everything they can so that the service would be available much sooner this year. We know people are feeling restless. We've already sold more memberships compared to this time of year in 2019, which was a record-breaking year for us. Montrealers are eager to enjoy all the benefits of this mode of transportation that combines social distancing with enjoyment! To meet the growing demands for electric bikes, BIXI Montréal will be gradually adding 83 new electric stations starting April 15, which will bring the total number of stations to 763 this season," said Alexandre Taillefer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIXI Montréal.

EARLY-BIRD PRICING FOR SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS ENDS IN 8 DAYS!

BIXI customers who want to enjoy all the benefits of a seasonal membership can take advantage of the early-bird pricing up until April 15, using the BIXI mobile app or website. With the purchase of a seasonal membership, a $10 discount will be applied ($89, tax included, rather than $99 at regular price).

DOUBLE THE AREA COVERED AND TWO NEW BOROUGHS ADDED

With 6 new electric stations in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève boroughs (the exact locations will be announced soon), the area covered by BIXI Montréal will more than double this year. It will go from 142 sq. km. to 317 sq. km in Montreal, Westmount, East Montreal, Mont-Royal, Laval and Longueuil.

There will be 725 electric BIXIs added to the fleet this year, which brings the total to 1,905 electric bikes and 7,270 regular bikes. Both regular and electric bikes meet different needs and have distinct advantages. Users can rent or return either type of bike at any station, whether electric or not. With the growing demand for electric bikes (used 60% more than regular bikes last year), electric BIXIs will represent 20% of the total fleet this year, compared to 14% in 2020.

AN EXCEPTIONAL RATE OF SATISFACTION WITH A STRONG PASSION FOR BIKE-SHARING

Users really like BIXI, as we saw in the 2020 survey that showed an exceptionally high satisfaction rate of 94% for the service. Bikes being used as a mode of transportation has reached an all-time high across North America since the beginning of the pandemic.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, bike-sharing has allowed thousands of people and essential workers to get around safely while respecting physical distancing guidelines. We've been seeing it since last year – outdoor activities, especially bike riding, are more popular than ever around the world. We are proud that BIXI is the backbone of active public transportation in Montreal. Being able to rent electric bikes is a major asset for a lot of users when getting around town," commented Éric Alan Caldwell, Head of Urban Planning and Transit on the City of Montreal's executive committee.

A NEW AND IMPROVED FEE STRUCTURE: 70% OF REGULAR BIXI TRIPS AT A LOWER COST THIS SEASON

BIXI's new flexible, simplified fee structure allows most users to access the service at a lower cost and pay less money than before. Riding a regular bike, which accounts for 80% of the BIXI fleet, will be more affordable than ever. For example, members pay 75 cents for a one-hour BIXI ride. For electric bikes, the average trip time is about 19 minutes. For seasonal and monthly members, the cost is $1.90, which is slightly higher than last year's 90 cents.

New seasonal and monthly BIXI members are also able to enjoy several advantages. Monthly passes are now $19 compared to last year's $36, which is 47% cheaper. The break-even point for monthly passes will go from 12 to 7 trips per month. Incremental fees, which were a deterring factor for Bixists who wanted to use their favourite mode of transportation for longer than 45 minutes, have also been replaced with more advantageous rates by the minute. "All of these measures aim to eliminate any obstacles that were stopping people from using BIXI," said Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI.

You can access the new detailed fee structure for the 2021 season by clicking here .

BIXI WOULD LIKE TO THANK ITS INVALUABLE PARTNERS

BIXI Montréal would like to take this opportunity to thank its invaluable partners, who will contribute to making the experience even more memorable this season: Hilo, exclusive partner for electric BIXIs, Fizz, Cogeco and the ARTM.

"On behalf of the entire BIXI Montréal team, I would like to wish all of our loyal customers a wonderful season! I would also like to thank the City of Montreal, the mayor, Valérie Plante, and the entire transit team. Once again, this year, BIXI will be, without a doubt, one of the most pleasant, affordable modes of transportation for users to get around Montreal and surrounding areas!" concluded Mr. Taillefer.

ABOUT BIXI MONTRÉAL

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization created by the City of Montreal to manage the bike-sharing system in Montreal. In 2021, the network will have 7,270 regular bikes and 1,905 electric bikes in Montreal, Westmount, East Montreal, Mont-Royal, Longueuil and Laval. With a total of 763 stations, including 153 electric stations, Montreal has the biggest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the biggest in North America. The electric BIXIs and dual-mode electric stations are the result of Quebec savoir-faire. For more information, please visit the BIXI Montréal website.

