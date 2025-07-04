SHERBROOKE, QC, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - BIXI, in collaboration with the Société de transport de Sherbrooke (STS) and the City of Sherbrooke, is proud to announce the launch of the region's first bike-sharing service. The first phase will consist of 25 stations equipped with 255 bikes, 80% of which will be electric. This deployment offers Sherbrooke residents a sustainable, active, and accessible mode of transportation. This project is made possible thanks to a $1,105,581 financial contribution from the Quebec government as part of the Financial Assistance Program for the Development of Self-Service Bike Sharing (OVLIS) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, a program stemming from the Sustainable Mobility Policy – 2030.

From left to right: Sylvia Morin, Chair of the Board of Directors at BIXI Montréal; Laure Letarte-Lavoie, City Councillor and Évelyne Beaudoin, Mayor of Sherbrooke. (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

At an event held today in Sherbrooke attended by Mayor Évelyne Beaudin, STS Chair Laure Letarte-Lavoie, and other local officials, BIXI officially launched the service.

A well-equipped network geared to the region's needs

The BIXI Sherbrooke network was designed to meet the specific requirements of the region, with stations strategically located near transportation hubs, educational institutions such as the University of Sherbrooke and Cégep de Sherbrooke, parks, and commercial areas. The number of stations and bikes will increase in the coming years. Users will be able to take advantage of flexible pricing, with monthly subscriptions as well as one-way trips for occasional travel.

"I am pleased to see that this bike-sharing service is generating enthusiasm among the public. Our government remains an important partner in ensuring better access to various modes of transportation across all regions of Quebec. The project launched today will have a positive impact on the mobility and quality of life of our citizens in Estrie, which is my goal!" - Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility

"It is a great pleasure to welcome BIXI to Sherbrooke! This service enhances our sustainable transportation options and makes our downtown even more attractive by facilitating access to businesses, contributing to the local economy. With electric bikes, even our hilly terrain becomes more welcoming! And this is just the beginning, with our cycling network constantly improving to make Sherbrooke even more welcoming for cyclists, both local and from elsewhere." - Évelyne Beaudin, Mayor of Sherbrooke

"The rollout of this bike-sharing project fits perfectly with the STS's mission to promote sustainable and integrated mobility in Sherbrooke. By adding bike sharing services to our offering, we are promoting complementary modes of transportation and encouraging Sherbrooke residents to rethink their travel habits, one pedal stroke at a time," said Laure Letarte-Lavoie, President of the STS.

"Being part of the large BIXI network means having access to a single app for all cities, enjoying simple pricing and unlimited zone subscriptions. It's connectivity in mobility, at the service of users," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI.

BIXI coming soon throughout Quebec

With this new expansion, BIXI is furthering its goal of expanding across Quebec. After Sherbrooke, BIXI is preparing to launch its service in Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert in 2025, bringing the network to a total of 13 partner cities, 12,600 bikes and more than 1,000 stations.

Users can now locate stations, rent a bike, and plan their trips via the BIXI mobile app or the BIXI website.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, MontréalEst, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie and, soon, Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

