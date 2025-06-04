"The expansion of BIXI to all boroughs of the City of Montreal marks a major step forward for territorial equity in mobility. Our administration is proud to have made this citywide rollout possible. We firmly believe that every Montrealer, regardless of their neighborhood, should have access to sustainable transportation options. By expanding access to bike sharing, we are reinforcing our commitment to active, inclusive, and accessible mobility for all," said Sophie Mauzerolle, responsible for transportation and mobility on the City of Montreal's executive committee.

''BIXI is proudly Montrealer and, over the years, the city has become a leader in sustainable mobility in North America for its implementation of bike sharing. It was only natural that even more Montrealers should be able to benefit from this service, which has proven its necessity and impact on the daily lives of the city's population.'', mentions Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montréal.

A thriving network for mobility that is uniquely Montreal

This new phase reflects BIXI's commitment to offering a bike-sharing service as a sustainable and active public transportation option. These new stations, strategically located near attractions and transportation hubs, will make it easier for residents to get around on a daily basis, while allowing them to enjoy the iconic landscapes of the western part of the island, such as Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park. In addition to this expansion in the west, BIXI continues to strengthen the core of its network.

Among the new stations installed:

Plage du parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques (De la Plage / Service)

Parc du Château de Pierrefonds (De Pierrefonds / Château- Pierrefonds )

(De Pierrefonds / Château- ) Mairie d'arrondissement de Pierrefonds - Roxboro (De Pierrefonds / Saint-Léon)

- (De Pierrefonds / Saint-Léon) Cégep Gérald-Godin (Gouin / Parc-Royal)

Visit the BIXI app to discover all the locations and plan your trips.

A success that extends beyond Montreal

Driven by its desire to be present across Quebec, BIXI's success now extends beyond the city limits of Montreal. This year, the network will be available in 13 cities, with a fleet of 12,600 bikes distributed across more than 1,000 stations. Over the coming months, BIXI will launch its services in Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, and Saint-Lambert, confirming enthusiasm for bike sharing as a means of transportation.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bike-sharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Montréal-Est, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie and, soon, Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

