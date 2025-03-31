Unprecedented expansions

For 2025, BIXI will add 1,600 more bikes to its fleet, bringing the total number of bikes in its network to 12,600, including 3,200 electric BIXIs, spread across more than 1,000 stations in 13 cities throughout Quebec. Four new cities will be joining the network this summer: Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. Significant expansions are also underway in Laval, from 26 to 75 stations, and Longueuil, completing its three-year plan with the addition of 22 stations to its existing 26. In all, more than 130 stations will be added to densify and expand service.

Citizens from across Quebec are invited to suggest their city or station locations using the improved interactive online tool, in order to contribute to the development of the BIXI network throughout Quebec.

''Loto-Québec is committed to contribute to the reduction of Quebecers' environmental footprint by supporting sustainable initiatives. The Society is therefore very proud to be the Presenting Partner of BIXI Montreal and to be engaged in sustainable mobility by supporting this active and ecological mode of transportation'', emphasized Éric Meunier, Director of Community Involvement at Loto-Québec.

''We firmly believe that bike-sharing is an essential pillar of public transit, and should be everywhere in Quebec. By expanding and densifying their network, our city partners are responding to the increasing needs of citizens and supporting our ongoing commitment to accessible, ecological and practical transportation for all!'' declared Christian Vermette, General Manager for BIXI Montréal.

Network roll-out 2025

As of today, new stations are gradually being opened and supplied with bikes, in addition to those already available all year round. Electric bicycles are also returning to the roads. And this is just the beginning: on April 15th, the entire network, including Montreal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Montreal-Est, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne and Sainte-Julie, will be fully operational, offering users extended and improved coverage.

Users can track the network's deployment in real time on bixi.com or via the mobile app, to easily plan their trips.

BIXI Year-Round, a confirmed success!

Following the successful pilot project, the Year-Round BIXI service, made possible by the support of Loto-Québec, is available 12 months a year. 200 stations, served by 2,000 specially adapted BIXI bikes, remained accessible after November 16th, while Verdun, Côte-des-Neiges, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Outremont and the city of Westmount joined last year's seven participating boroughs.

Between November 16th, 2024 and March 20th, 2025, users travelled 27% more than during the same period last year. A survey revealed that the number of respondents who had already cycled in winter almost doubled compared with last year, rising from 35% to 61%, testifying not only to the impact of the pilot project, but also to user loyalty. 63% of respondents said they use BIXI year-round to save time on their journeys.

''While a historic storm was in full swing this winter, preventing all other modes of surface transportation from circulating, BIXISTS carried on using the service, demonstrating just how indispensable BIXI is as a means of transport, in both summer and winter. This resilience demonstrates the crucial need for a permanent, flexible and sustainable service, accessible all year round, and everywhere in Quebec!'', added Christian Vermette, General Manager for BIXI Montréal.

"For over 15 years, BIXI has been an essential component in the mobility of Montrealers. It is with great enthusiasm that we witness the success of the BIXI Year-Round project. With its record snowfall, the winter of 2024-2025 was the true test of this bold project! Its growing popularity shows that it responds to a clear demand from the population for more alternatives to the car-solo, all year round. Active and public transportation is at the heart of Projet Montréal's DNA, and we're proud to see it grow so rapidly," says city councillor Sophie Mauzerolle.

Flexible membership

BIXI offers pricing to suit all needs for the 2025 season. The seasonal membership, available from April 15th to May 31st for $112, allows unlimited use until November 15th, 2025. For those who prefer a more flexible option, a monthly subscription is available at $23 for 30 consecutive days.

Seasonal and monthly memberships offer many advantages, such as unlimited trips on mechanical bikes (up to 45 minutes per trip) and discounts on per-minute rates for electric bikes. In addition, members can take advantage of the AMI BIXI program, which offers rewards, invitations to exclusive events and benefits provided by BIXI partners.

Thanks to our valued partners

BIXI Montréal warmly appreciates the support of its partners, particularly Loto-Québec, presenting partner, for their essential contribution to the realization of these ambitious projects, which will see the light of day during the 2025 season. Thanks to the commitment of trusted partners Loto-Québec, Fizz, Tangerine - exclusive partner of the electric BIXI, Beneva, who has renewed its support for three years, and Rachelle Béry, our public transport service continues to grow and offer a quality experience.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bike-sharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, Montréal-Est, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie and, soon, Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

