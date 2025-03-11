ATIKAMEKW OF OPITCIWAN FIRST NATION, QC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation is one step closer to self-government today, signing Quebec's first funding agreement using the framework provided by of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Mr. Jean-Claude Mequish, Chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw of Opitciwan (Atikamekw of Opitciwan Council) and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, have signed a bilateral agreement marking the culmination of two years of discussions. The agreement, entitled Mamo miro kanawerimatan awacak ("Together, for the good of children"), provides the Conseil des Atikamekw of Opitciwan with funding for two years to implement services provided for under Loi de la protection sociale Atikamekw d'Opitciwan (the Atikamekw of Opitciwan social protection law). The agreement will enable the organization to finance the services it provides to community members both within the community and elsewhere in Quebec.

The agreement supports the Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan in exercising legislative jurisdiction following the coming into force of their Loi de la protection sociale Atikamekw d'Opitciwan on January 17, 2022. This Indigenous law enables the Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan to provide its own child and family services in a manner adapted to their culture and values.

To that end, Canada has committed to provide $78,222,703 over the two years of the agreement for the ongoing implementation of the Loi de la protection sociale Atikamekw d'Opitciwan. Funding to support capital projects, infrastructure and equipment may be added.

As the Supreme Court of Canada stated in its opinion concerning the validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, concerted action by provincial and federal governments is required in the area of child and family services in an Indigenous context. Canada and the Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation are firmly committed to continuing the collaborative work begun in the discussions that led to this agreement with the Province of Quebec.

The Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation and Canada recognize that the agreement is the result of collaborative efforts and is rooted in the shared understanding that Indigenous children and families should thrive in their communities, surrounded by their loved ones and the richness of their cultures, with lasting impacts for generations to come.

Quotes

"The signing of this bilateral agreement represents a significant step forward for our families and our community. By fully exercising our jurisdiction over child and family services, we are affirming our self-determination and our commitment to protecting our children according to our values, our traditions and our vision of community well-being. This agreement is the fruit of our perseverance and our unwavering desire to build a future where our young people grow up surrounded by their families, in their language and their culture."

Jean-Claude Mequish

Chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan

"This historic agreement is the result of diligent and collaborative work that will benefit future generations while honouring the generations that came before us. Our government is proud to be a partner. Congratulations to the Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Quick facts

For most Indigenous children, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

On January 1, 2020 , An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children.

, (the Act) came into force. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, which includes jurisdiction over child and family services, provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and sets out principles applicable, on a national level, to the provision of child and family services to Indigenous children. As of November 2020 , federal commitments have included $542 million in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to implement the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well as $73.6 million in Budget 2021 and $87.3 million in Budget 2022 to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services.

, federal commitments have included in funding to advance First Nations, Inuit and Métis engagement to implement the Act and to support Indigenous communities and groups in building the capacity to establish their own child and family services systems. As well as in Budget 2021 and in Budget 2022 to support Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. Through Budget 2023-2024, the Government of Canada committed $1.8 billion over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act.

committed over 11 years, starting in 2023−24, to support communities in exercising jurisdiction under the Act. On January 17, 2022 , the Loi de la protection sociale Atikamekw d'Opitciwan officially came into force, making Opitciwan the first indigenous community in Quebec to be fully autonomous with regards to their child and family services.

, the officially came into force, making Opitciwan the first indigenous community in to be fully autonomous with regards to their child and family services. This bilateral agreement is the first such agreement in Quebec and the 13th agreement across Canada using the framework provided by the Act.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Éric Duguay, Media Relations Manager, Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]