Kia's Top Selling Model Offers Enhancements to its Green Lineup

Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models feature the same bold design updates as the previously announced gas model

Addition of the new EX Premium trim in the Hybrid powertrain, and EX in the Plug-In Hybrid powertrain

New driver-centric dual 12.3-in. panoramic displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all trims

Available new 10-in. Head-up Display (HUD)

Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) suite now includes available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2 w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance, next level HDA2 and Front/Side/Rear Parking Distance Warning

HEV starting to arrive in Canadian dealerships in June, and the PHEV powertrain arriving in Q3 2025

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The refreshed 2026 Kia Sportage SUV will be available in Hybrid (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) powertrains in the Canadian market. With an extensive list of enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience, the Sportage undergoes its most significant change since the fifth-generation model launched three years ago. The 2026 Sportage offers customers three distinct powertrain variants, all manufactured in South Korea – ICE, HEV, and PHEV.

"The refreshed 2026 Kia Sportage hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains offer Canadians the eco-conscious, fuel saving options they are looking for, while not compromising on safety and technology," says David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "With the addition of two new trims, families can select the Sportage that fits their uniquely adventurous lifestyles and needs."

Exuding the brand's "Opposites United" design philosophy, the Sportage takes on a more confident look with front and rear design enhancements. Inside, the Sportage brings more technology upgrades than ever, from Kia's innovative Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with a standard curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display to an all-new available 10-inch head-up display (HUD) that communicates pertinent information including ADAS functions and turn-by-turn directions. There's also a roster of Digital Key features for remote lock/unlock/start capabilities via compatible smart devices.

The 2026 Sportage offers something for everyone, with an expansive lineup that now includes three trim options in both the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains. The Sportage HEV comes in EX, EX Premium (new), and SX, while the Sportage PHEV comes in EX (new), EX Premium, and SX.

The 2026 Sportage HEV is expected to land at Canadian dealership in June 2025, with the PHEV powertrain following in Q3 2025.

Eye-Catching Design

In keeping with the Opposites United design philosophy, smooth, soft surfaces are offset by rugged, sheer forms, combining off-road confidence with cutting edge modern cues. New design elements include:

Front and rear bumpers

Revised lighting: Stacked LED headlight design with optional cube-style projection Amber LED "Star Map" daytime running lights (DRLs)

Newly available 17-inch and 18-inch, (HEV) and 19-inch (PHEV) alloy wheel designs

New, sleek, 2-spoke steering wheel design.

A Cabin Aimed at Connectivity, Comfort and Convenience

Significant interior enhancements turn the cabin into a premium living space with new tech and connectivity features:

Shift-By-Wire shifter is featured in the Sportage HEV and PHEV, further adding to its tech forward convenience and sleek interior.

Newly integrated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with 12.3-inch LCD display, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Kia Connect, depending on trim, can unlock the full potential of your Kia, giving you access to advanced features, such as the ability to start your vehicle remotely, precondition your cabin, check vehicle lock status, schedule maintenance, plan your route and more.

All-new available 10-inch Head-up Display (HUD) allows you to drive with ease.

Standard Smart Key with push button start offers remote start capability and supports OTA updates to introduce new features that enrich the ownership experience; Available Digital Key 2.0 offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using smart devices without needing to carry a key fob, also allowing sharing the digital key with family and friends.

In addition, Sportage offers an array of available technology to assist drivers from moment to moment:

Multi-function audio/climate touchpad sits beneath the multimedia screen; switching between functions is now more natural, whether it's changing your preferred temperature setting or adjusting the volume

Available 360-degree Surround-View Monitor with 3D view is designed to provide a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, for added peace of mind.

Available Harman Kardon premium audio system

Wireless charging pad built inside the upper tray

Other notable interior features include:

Available power folding outside mirrors for parking in tight spaces

Available heated rear seats offer cold weather comfort for rear passengers

New accent trims for instrument panel, centre console and door panels reduce fingerprint smudges

The Sportage continues to offer a spacious interior and flexible cargo room:

1,050mm of rear legroom with plenty of space to keep your rear passengers comfortable

Rear cargo capacity of the HEV models offers up to 1,119L of space.

Dual-level cargo floor provides flexible cargo carrying capabilities (standard on HEV; not available on PHEV).

New Electrified Trim Options

The 2026 Sportage adds two new electrified trims to the line-up. The newly added EX Premium trim in the Hybrid power train and the EX trim in the PHEV offers Canadian consumers a wide range of price points, further easing the transition to electrified vehicles. Whether you're an urban adventurer, an off-pavement explorer, or a highway commuter, there's a Sportage for you.

Sportage HEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 47.7kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD Combined fuel economy of 6.7L/100km 2000 lb. towing capacity when properly equipped.

Sportage PHEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 72kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD 2000 lb. towing capacity when properly equipped.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

As with all offerings across the Kia product portfolio, there's a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. New features to Sportage in this area include:

Standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 1.5 with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection: Designed to use sensors and a camera to scan the road ahead for potential hazards and is designed to automatically apply the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2 w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance plus next level Highway Driving Assist 2: Employs forward-facing camera, radar sensors, and navigation data. The available system can assist with maintaining a predetermined speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead of you in certain circumstances. The system can also assist with steering wheel control when changing lanes (activated by the turn signal) and evasive steering assist.

Standard Hands-on Detection (HOD): Direct HOD sensors are designed to determine whether the driver is holding the steering wheel, issuing warnings when necessary.

Available Parking Distance Warning: Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW-F/S/R): Designed to provide a warning to help avoid collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle at low speeds. PDW-F/R is standard.

2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Pricing

HEV: EX HEV: $41,245 EX Premium HEV: $44,245 SX HEV: $47,745

PHEV: EX PHEV: $46,245 EX Premium PHEV: $49,245 SX PHEV: $52,745



