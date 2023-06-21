@Airbus #Airbus #Canada #A220

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of the International Paris Air Show, the festivities marking the fifth anniversary of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (Airbus Canada) and the addition of the A220 to the wide Airbus family officially take off. Since its establishment in Quebec on July 1st, 2018, Airbus has built the strongest presence outside Europe, with more than 4,000 employees, generating approximately 23,000 indirect jobs in Canada. In five years, Airbus has contributed to major investments in the country, totalling nearly C$1.8 billion. Airbus is experiencing remarkable growth in its Canadian activities in various sectors, including commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space.

"The integration of the A220 programme in 2018 marked a major milestone for Airbus. Over the past years, our A220s have connected more than 90 million people with their loved ones - thanks to our Quebec-designed and assembled aircraft. The A220 now operates on over 1,100 routes to more than 375 destinations. To date, the more than 260 A220s in service have flown more than a billion kilometres, and that's just the beginning," says Benoît Schultz, CEO of Airbus Canada. "At Airbus, our vision is to transform the future of the aerospace industry by pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. We are committed to creating leading-edge aerospace solutions that meet our customers' needs, while reducing our environmental footprint. Together, with our talented team and our Canadian and global partners, we are building a smarter, low-carbon, more connected future."

A strong contribution to the Canadian economy

Airbus' economic impact in Canada is also reflected in the value of its sourcing from over 700 local companies. Each A220 is made up of parts sourced from around 60 Canadian suppliers, including 40 in Quebec. This contribution supports the strength of the aerospace industry's supply chain. In five years, some C$10 billion has been spent with local suppliers.

Airbus Canada has created more than 1,000 direct jobs in Quebec over the past five years. After recruiting more than 700 new people at its facilities in Canada in 2022, Airbus has announced the need to fill 800 positions across the country in 2023.

Since July 1st, 2018, Airbus has delivered around 185 aircraft from Mirabel, over 80% of which have been exported outside Canada, making a significant contribution to Canadian exports. When full production capacity is reached around the middle of the decade, it is estimated that more than 100 aircraft per year will be exported, increasing Airbus' already significant contribution to Canada's balance sheet.

The A220, at the heart of the Airbus aircraft family

The integration of the A220 programme into the Airbus family has enabled the company to offer the most comprehensive range of commercial aircraft on the market. The A220, designed and assembled in Quebec, acclaimed for its exceptional performance and versatility, has become a preferred choice for airlines. The A220 cuts fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat by 25% compared with previous-generation aircraft, and NOx emissions by 50% compared with industry standards, making it an ideal replacement for older, more fuel-consuming fleets. To date, the teams have delivered 265 aircraft to more than 16 operators, and have accumulated nearly 800 orders for this program from prestigious customers all over the world.

Concrete commitments for a safer and more united world

Airbus is strongly committed to the technologies needed to decarbonize our industry, and has invested several million Canadian dollars in various initiatives. Airbus supports SAF+ Consortium, an innovative company launched in Montreal bringing together major players in the Canadian aerospace industry. This consortium aims at providing Canadians with a sustainable commercial fuel solution for low-carbon flights. In addition, Airbus Canada is a driving force together with local companies in order to study the feasibility of creating a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production site in Quebec, and to carry out A220 flights with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Airbus is also a founding member of C-SAF, which seeks to facilitate and accelerate the commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuels in Canada.

Airbus Canada: still a long way to go

By the middle of the decade, the organization plans to ramp up the A220 production rate to 14 aircraft per month. The addition of a 125,000 sq. ft. pre-assembly area in Mirabel last year, and the inauguration of a new A220 assembly line in Mobile, Alabama, in 2020, support this acceleration of production rates. As we are celebrating our fifth anniversary, we are pleased with our achievements to date and are looking forward to the future. The company will continue to invest in research and development, collaborate with local partners and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Canadian aerospace industry. This includes the preparation of the next generation, where hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated in scholarships to institutions, and a mentoring programme initiated by the Airbus Foundation.

For more information on Airbus in Canada, visit our website here .

