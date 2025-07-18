MIRABEL, QC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Airbus has appointed Guillaume Chevasson as Head of A220 Programme and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership, effective October 1st 2025.

Guillaume is currently Head of Finance & Controlling, Programmes and Services, for Airbus Commercial Aircraft since 2020. He will succeed Benoît Schultz who has been appointed as Chief Procurement Officer of Airbus.

Guillaume Chevasson as new Head of A220 Programme & CEO of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership. © Airbus 2025. (CNW Group/Airbus)

Benoît Schultz successfully steered the A220 Programme and the growth of Airbus' presence in Canada since his nomination in 2021. He has led the organization through its strongest growth phase when it doubled in number of employees, order book and production rate, as well as accelerated its deeper integration within Airbus. Major achievements under his leadership include, namely, the inauguration of the pre-assembly line, the entry into service of the A220 flight and integration tests center and the construction of the new delivery center in Mirabel. Over the last few years, Airbus has become a leading aerospace company in Canada and an employer of choice while the A220 Programme gained the resilience and maturity to be the most successful small single-aisle on the market for the years to come.

In his new role, Guillaume will lead the organization as it moves into the final production ramp up phase and, hence, en route to achieving profitability.

Guillaume, 42, joined Airbus in 2005 and has held several executive roles over the last 15 years. A highly accomplished finance executive, he has significantly influenced Airbus Commercial's financial success and has overseen transnational teams. Guillaume also served as Vice Chairman of EFW and a board member for ATR and Aerostack.

His expertise extends to driving major financial deliverables, boosting competitiveness and overseeing the successful merger of Airbus Commercial and Airbus Group. Beyond finance, Guillaume's experience includes a background in international business development, including leading sales and marketing efforts in Asia-Pacific, implementing country strategies in Brazil, and managing merger and acquisition activities. He also contributed to various activities linked to the defense sector, internationally.

Guillaume was born in Toulouse, France. He holds a Post Graduate & Master in Financial Audit from I.C.N. Business School. He will be moving to Montreal in the coming months with his family to take up his new role as Head of A220 Programme and CEO, Airbus Canada Limited Partnership.

For more information on the A220, please visit our website HERE .

@Airbus #Airbus #A220

Newsroom

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1-514-452-5279, [email protected]; Annabelle Duchesne, AIRBUS, Canada, +1-438-402-4276, [email protected]