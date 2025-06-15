The initiative will help further propel Quebec and Canadian aerospace on the world stage, thus strengthening Montréal's position as one of the major international centres in the sector.

MONTREAL, June 15, 2025 /CNW/ - McGill University and Airbus, a world leader in aviation and aerospace, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic collaborative agreement to foster innovation, training and research in this key sector. This partnership will increase synergies between industry and academia while offering new perspectives to members of the McGill community.

A gateway to research and innovation

This partnership is based on a shared commitment to leading-edge research in strategic areas for the industry, which are also areas of expertise and development at McGill, such as sustainable aviation, urban air mobility, artificial intelligence and alternative fuels. McGill researchers will have the opportunity to collaborate with Airbus experts on innovative projects that help shape the future of the sector.

"This partnership illustrates McGill's strength in applied research and technological innovation. By combining our expertise with that of a world leader in aeronautical and aerospace engineering, we are creating an environment conducive to scientific advances that will have a significant impact on the aerospace industry of tomorrow," said Dominique Bérubé, Vice President, Research and Innovation at McGill University.

"Airbus and McGill share many similarities such as established credibility, the strength of multiculturalism and the ambition to be pioneers in our fields for a better world. In Canada, McGill and Airbus have been working together for several years. Many Airbus Canada employees are McGill graduates. No doubt this partnership will make a significant contribution to Airbus's current and future services and products, and more specifically to the A220 single-aisle aircraft, which we are assembling a few kilometres from the university," said Benoit Schultz, CEO of Airbus Canada.

Unique opportunities for students

The agreement includes a wide range of experiential learning initiatives, including internships, applied research projects, student competitions, and conferences and seminars led by Airbus experts. This collaboration will enrich the training of students and strengthen their employability in a sector undergoing transformation.

"One of the key aspects of the mandate of the McGill Institute for Aerospace Engineering (MIAE) is to provide our students with immersive learning experiences that prepare them for the technological challenges of the future," said Viviane Yargeau, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, McGill University. This partnership opens the doors to an exceptional innovation ecosystem and allows them to acquire skills sought by the industry."

"For an engineer, seeing fundamental research turn into real-world applications is incredibly exciting. This collaboration with McGill offers us a unique platform to bridge the gap between theory and practice, particularly on critical topics such as alternative fuels and autonomous systems. This is a direct investment in the performance and sustainability of our future products," said Jean-François Parent, Chief Engineer for the A220 Program and a member of the McGill Institute for Aerospace Engineering Board of Directors.

A mutual commitment for the future

The agreement between McGill and Airbus also includes regular activities, such as sustainable aerospace symposia, advanced training for industry employees, and inclusion and diversity initiatives. This comprehensive approach will foster sustainable collaboration that benefits both partners.

Montreal: A global aerospace hub

This partnership strengthens Montréal's position as one of the world's leading aerospace centres. By collaborating with a renowned company, McGill is contributing to the growth of Quebec's aerospace ecosystem and attracts international talent. This project is also part of Québec's economic strategy to develop cutting-edge sectors and strengthen ties with strategic partners in Europe and internationally.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening links between the academic community and the aerospace industry. Through this partnership, McGill and Airbus are joining forces to shape the future of aviation and provide students with cutting-edge training tailored to the challenges of tomorrow.

About McGill University

Founded in 1821 in Montreal, Quebec, McGill University is one of Canada's leading universities offering medical and doctoral programs and ranks among the top universities in Canada and around the world. A world-renowned higher education institution, McGill University conducts research activities in three campuses, 12 faculties and 14 professional schools, with 300 programs of study and over 39,000 students, including more than 10,400 graduate students. It welcomes students from more than 150 countries, with 12,000 international students representing 30% of its student population. At McGill University, more than half of students have a first language other than English, and around 20% are Francophone.

About Airbus in Canada

In Canada, more than 5,000 people work at ten locations and Airbus offices and subsidiaries covering the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors. With a presence in Canada spanning more than four decades, Airbus has contributed to the creation of approximately 23,000 indirect jobs and supports over 850 Canadian companies, generating annual revenues exceeding C$2 billion. The A220 is the only Airbus commercial aircraft program operated outside of Europe, establishing Canada as Airbus's largest presence beyond the European continent. Learn more about Airbus's presence in Canada

