FORT ERIE, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Airbus Helicopters in Canada today marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new integrated distribution centre in the Niagara region. The 21,000 sq. ft. facility will serve to bolster industrial operations while significantly expanding spare parts storage capacity.

This strategic establishment further solidifies Airbus Helicopters' long-standing commitment to Ontario and the broader Canadian aerospace landscape. The new centre will contribute to sustaining over 300 skilled jobs in the region, reaffirming the company's leadership position within Canada's dynamic aerospace sector. Moreover, Airbus is actively strengthening its collaborative network with numerous Canadian suppliers and distributors, leveraging the existing strong synergy within the local aerospace ecosystem.

"The expansion of our footprint in Ontario underscores the strategic importance of Canada to Airbus' global operations. This new integrated distribution centre represents a significant investment and a clear demonstration of our enduring commitment to innovation, local talent development, and Canadian leadership in aerospace," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "By deepening our roots here, we are not only proactively addressing the evolving demands of the helicopter market but also actively contributing to the economic strength and security of the region."

Strong demand for the advanced twin-engine helicopter portfolio, especially the H135 (recently chosen by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Air Force for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program), is driving a need for added space for customization and completion activities. This new facility will allow the existing manufacturing and completions center in Fort Erie to expand its activities, supporting future growth and our ability to meet customer needs. The Niagara Distribution Centre will play a key role in optimizing inventory management and streamlining logistics flows, efficiently supporting key business lines including helicopter completions, component repair and overhaul, advanced composite materials manufacturing, and comprehensive spare parts support.

The expanded operational footprint is designed to enhance overall efficiency and performance, including:

Accelerated shipping timelines for critical components.

Significantly increase on-site storage capacity for spare parts, ensuring enhanced availability.

Establishment of a central distribution hub, further strengthening the region's position as a leading aerospace manufacturing centre.

Optimized operational efficiency through focused management within the dedicated distribution centre.

