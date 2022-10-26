A must‑attend event for Quebec SMEs and key players in the sector

Aéro Montréal and STIQ, in collaboration with Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), today announce the launch of the 7th Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market.

This flagship event brings together the main stakeholders in the defence and security industry in Canada and abroad, along with Quebec SMEs and research centres, to create promising networking opportunities for our businesses and our economy.

This 7th edition will also cover the major issues of the day, with themes ranging from trends in the defence and security market to foreign worker integration, sustainable, inclusive supply approaches, and security and defence in the context of international tensions.

The event in brief

The Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market is the networking event of the year for Canada's major prime contractors and SMEs and organizations in this sector in Quebec. It aims to position Quebec, its businesses, and its research institutions at the centre of business opportunities in defence and security.

In particular, the event serves to apprize Quebec businesses of evolving Government of Canada procurement projects and raise awareness about business opportunities available with prime contractors in the defence and security sector. It is also a preferential time to let these prime contractors know about the industrial capacity and potential for innovation that exist among Quebec businesses.

Thematic workshops and conferences are also on the program to help Quebec SMEs identify global issues and trends in this industry so they can better position themselves in a new post‑pandemic economic reality.

Quotes

"The defence and security sector is a driving force in Quebec's economy, including at the level of innovation, exports, and job creation. It generates industrial and technological spin‑offs that are integrated into global value chains in this area. Created by CED in 2014, the Symposium on the Canadian Defence and Security Market has clearly helped position Quebec, its businesses, and its research centres year after year at the centre of defence and security business opportunities in Canada and around the world."

Manon Brassard, Deputy Minister and President, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"As we face major transformation, Aéro Montréal is equipping aerospace businesses to become cyber‑resilient. We are also ensuring business opportunities are more visible to enable our members to diversify into the defence sector. By organizing this 7th edition of the Symposium, our teams are building on efforts made so far, fostering business development, and strengthening Quebec's place in these sectors of the future."

Suzanne Benoît, President and CEO, Aéro Montréal

"In coming years, there will be numerous business opportunities for Quebec's manufacturing SMEs in the defence and security sector. With over 400 businesses active in this sector in our network, STIQ is positioned to play an essential role in developing this major industry, including by showcasing the know‑how of homegrown businesses to major contractors and by creating productive networking opportunities. Prime contractors will need qualified suppliers; it is therefore time for our SMEs to stand out with innovative products, cutting‑edge expertise, unparalleled service, and competitive prices. By bringing together the main stakeholders in the defence and security sector and Quebec's SMEs and research centres, today's event is a veritable development accelerator for these businesses, while also enabling them to gain momentum and seize opportunities offered by the industry."

Richard Blanchet, President and CEO, STIQ

