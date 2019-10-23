The 43rd Federal Election by the Numbers

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

The 43rd federal election took place Monday, October 21, 2019 .

. Based on the preliminary data gathered from 99.67% of polls, 17,980,264 Canadians voted. This translates into a voter turnout rate of 65.95%, not including electors who registered on election day.

Approximately:

4,774,963 voted at advance polls between Friday, October 11 and Monday, October 14 .

111,300 voted on campus at one of 119 temporary Elections Canada offices open between Saturday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 9

and

34,324 voted by mail from abroad.

In order to serve Canadians, Elections Canada opened 503 offices across the country and 365 ordinary polling stations on reserves, and hired approximately 300,000 people to help deliver the election across Canada's 338 electoral districts.

338 electoral districts. 21 registered parties were represented and 2,146 candidates were confirmed.

See more facts and figures for the 2019 general election.

"While it is too early to speak definitively about the 43rd federal election, I want to thank the thousands of people who worked over the past two months to ensure that electors across Canada's 338 electoral districts could exercise their right to vote. Delivering a federal election is no small undertaking that requires support from many organizations. I am grateful for their contribution to our democracy," said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

"I look forward to taking the time over the coming months to review and evaluate Elections Canada's services to Canadians not only to identify successes, but also to seek feedback and identify those areas where improvements can be made."

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

