- For the by-election now under way in Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
- Vote on election day (Monday, August 18) at their assigned polling station.
- Vote on advance polling days (Friday, August 8; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 10; and Monday, August 11) at their assigned polling station.
- Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot, anytime between now and Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m., local time.
- Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m., and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
