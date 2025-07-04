News provided byElections Canada
Jul 04, 2025, 12:16 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties for the federal by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot
GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
- Elections Canada has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates for the federal by-election to be held on Monday, August 18, 2025, in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta). The limits establish how much registered parties and confirmed candidates can spend on election expenses.
- Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
- View the preliminary election expenses limit for registered political parties with a candidate in Battle River–Crowfoot.
- View the preliminary election expenses limit for confirmed candidates in Battle River–Crowfoot.
- The final election expenses limits for registered parties and candidates will be available on Monday, August 11, after the lists of electors have been revised.
- Expenses limits for regulated activities of registered third parties are also available.
- Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates as well as expenses limits for regulated activities of third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Further information:
- What are election expenses for political parties?
- What are election expenses for candidates?
- What are regulated expenses for third parties?
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article