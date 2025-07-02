Electors can register, check their registration or update their address online

The federal by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ) is on Monday, August 18, 2025. To vote in the by-election, electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Monday, June 30, 2025.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Battle River–Crowfoot. Most electors are already correctly registered.

will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Battle River–Crowfoot. Most electors are already correctly registered. Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

