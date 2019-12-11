The 42nd Winterlude Invites You to Celebrate Canada's Cultural, Artistic and Culinary Diversity

Loving winter outdoors AND toasty warm inside…THIS is Winterlude!

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), unveiled today the programming for the 42nd Winterlude, which will take place in Ottawa–Gatineau from January 31 to February 17, 2020. Minister Fortier made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Over three weekends, Winterlude will transform Canada's Capital Region into a winter wonderland. Sparks Street will be the main hub of festivities in Ottawa, connecting Downtown Rideau, the Rideau Canal Skateway, the ByWard Market, Bank Street, the Glebe, and Preston Street. In Gatineau, festivities will take place at the Canadian Museum of History, Brewery Creek and the famous Snowflake Kingdom urban winter playground in Jacques Cartier Park.

In collaboration with many partners, Winterlude offers a rich and varied urban program. Tubing, skating and ice carving—essential winter pleasures—share the spotlight with cultural and culinary activities.

Winterlude will highlight the decisive role the Métis Nation played in Manitoba's entry into Confederation, which will mark its 150th anniversary in 2020. We will also celebrate the 50th skating season on the Rideau Canal.

From January 31 to February 17, 2020, mark your calendars to experience our country's cultural, artistic and culinary diversity. Check Winterlude's website and follow our social media accounts to discover the programming.

"In Canada, we know how to embrace and celebrate winter better than anywhere else on Earth. The 42nd edition of Winterlude, one of Canada's flagship winter tourism events, will once again see Canada's Capital Region welcome visitors from across the country and around the globe. This year's edition will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the important role the Métis Nation played in Manitoba's entry into Confederation, which will mark its 150th anniversary in 2020."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am delighted to unveil the Winterlude programming and encourage residents of the National Capital Region as well as Canadians from coast to coast to coast to visit and participate in the many exciting winter activities. Building off of last year's success, this year's festival has something for everyone."

—The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

Winterlude will take place on the weekends from January 31 to February 17, 2020, in the Ottawa–Gatineau region. All activities will also still take place on Monday, February 17, which is Family Day in Ontario.

During the second weekend of Winterlude, the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will be at Marion Dewar Plaza in front of Ottawa City Hall.

Sparks Street is presented by Tim Hortons and the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is the presenting sponsor of the Rideau Canal Skateway and official sponsor of the Sno-Bus. The Snowflake Kingdom is presented by Tim Hortons and is a joint production of the Ville de Gatineau and Canadian Heritage.

Winterlude would not be possible without the invaluable support of around 800 volunteers. An average of 600,000 visitors take part in the festivities, nearly a third from outside the region.

Visitors are encouraged to use the free Winterlude OLG Sno-Bus shuttle service.

Become a Volunteer—THIS is Winterlude!

Winterlude

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819‑997‑7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

www.pch.gc.ca

