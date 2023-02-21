The 2023 TSX Venture 50 Winners Open the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives of the 2023 TSX Venture 50™ companies joined TMX executives and other special guests to open the market and to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2023 Venture 50 winners and the official release of the 2023 list.

The 2023 TSX Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: growth in market capitalization, share price appreciation and value traded for the year ended December 31, 2022. To view the full list and for ranking methodology, visit: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

2023 Venture 50 Winners Open the Market Tuesday, February 21, 2023

