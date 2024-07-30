TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal to help those impacted by wildfires in Jasper and other affected areas in the province. Donations in support of this appeal will be used by the Red Cross for assistance with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal at www.redcross.ca , or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free).

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For more information please contact: Catherine Kee, Head of Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]