- Montreal-based bilingual pop singer Josh Alexander takes the grand prize –

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's music scene of home-grown, chart-topping superstars, is the greatest in the world, and the country's up-and-coming musical artists, who are working tirelessly toward their next big break, is incredibly strong. Today, five gifted emerging musicians are announced as the recipients of the 11th annual Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, designed to elevate aspiring Canadian musical artists by providing invaluable industry connections, mentorship, opportunities and exposure. This year's talented recipients amazed the selection committee with beautiful lyrics, impressive vocal control and range, and musical arrangement.

The 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program recipients are:

Grand Prize Winner: pop musician Josh Alexander of Montreal, Quebec

Second Prize Winner: electro-pop artist Talltale of Toronto, Ontario

Third Prize: genre-bending singer/songwriter J3M of Toronto, Ontario

Third Prize: pop singer Murphy of Leduc, Alberta

Third Prize: pop artist Rachel Cousins of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, Newfoundland and Labrador

This year's Grand Prize Winner is Montreal-based bilingual pop singer Josh Alexander, a young and multi-talented artist who has been making his way in the music industry. Both a songwriter and performer, passionate about the cinematic pop universe. Hailing from Quebec City, Josh gained recognition during the 5th season of "La Voix," as he progressed to the duels stage. He was later named the iHeart Radio Future Star in February 2020, not long after releasing his single "Level Up Vf" Two of his compositions, "Fly Away" and "Jusqu'à toi" are featured on the soundtrack of the film "Butterfly Tale/La Légende du Papillon," alongside various artists like Patrice Michaud, Cœur de Pirate, La Zarra, Johnny Orlando and Shawn Mendes. The film will be released in Canadian theatres on October 13 and will subsequently be released in the United States. In the fall of 2022, Josh released his debut EP "Forevermore" and his single "Hurricane" reached the 36th position on the ADISQ radio chart, with over 500,000 listens. Since then, he has contributed three songs to Jeanick Fournier's (Canada's Got Talent winner) latest album and will be the opening act for French singer Zaz's upcoming tour in Quebec this October (2023).

As the Grand Prize winner, Josh Alexander receives a cash prize of $20,000, performances at Canada's Walk of Fame events, including the Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration in Toronto in December 2023, and private studio recording time at the renowned Metalworks Studios. Second Prize winner, Toronto's Talltale receives a $10,000 cash prize, while the three Finalists each receive $5,000.

