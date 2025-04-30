The 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala takes place Saturday, June 14, 2025.

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the country's highest honour for outstanding achievement, proudly announces that Montreal's acclaimed filmmaker and director Shawn Levy will be inducted to its esteemed ranks. Known for bringing bold authentic and entertaining storytelling to the big and small screen, with credits such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Night at the Museum franchise, Stranger Things and the recently announced Star Wars: Starfighter –Levy returns to his Canadian roots to join this year's extraordinary class of Inductees, which includes:

Liona Boyd (Arts and Entertainment) – Five-Time Juno Award-Winning "First Lady of Guitar"

(Arts and Entertainment) – Five-Time Juno Award-Winning "First Lady of Guitar" Dr. Tirone David (Science, Technology and Innovation) – Pioneering Cardiovascular Surgeon

(Science, Technology and Innovation) – Pioneering Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr. Samantha Nutt (Humanitarianism) – Champion of Children's Wellness on the Frontlines of Global Crises

(Humanitarianism) – Champion of Children's Wellness on the Frontlines of Global Crises Our Lady Peace (Arts and Entertainment) – Multi-platinum, Diamond-Selling Band

(Arts and Entertainment) – Multi-platinum, Diamond-Selling Band Isadore Sharp (Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy) – Visionary Hotelier and Philanthropist

(Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy) – Visionary Hotelier and Philanthropist Mike Weir (Sports and Athletics) – The first Canadian golfer to win the Masters Tournament

(Sports and Athletics) – The first Canadian golfer to win the Masters Tournament Toronto International Film Festival (Arts and Entertainment) – The Largest Public Film Festival in the World

(Arts and Entertainment) – The Largest Public Film Festival in the World Tonya Williams (Arts and Entertainment) – Award-Winning Actress, Producer and Advocate

"This year's Inductees represent the very best of Canada – visionaries, pioneers, and changemakers who have shaped our cultural identity and elevated our global reputation," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "From the world stage to the operating room, from the concert hall to the frontlines of humanitarian work, each of these remarkable individuals and organizations has made a lasting impact. We are proud to celebrate their extraordinary contributions and welcome them to Canada's Walk of Fame."

These nine extraordinary Canadians will join more than 230 Inductees who have earned their place on Canada's Walk of Fame and will be honoured at the highly anticipated 2025 Induction Gala on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre – and evening that shines a spotlight on remarkable Canadians whose achievements have made a lasting impact.

