The 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala takes place Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Additional Inductees and public events to be announced.

Click here for high-resolution photography

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the country's highest mark of excellence, is set to welcome titans of film and hospitality to its prestigious ranks: the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is celebrating 50 years as a powerhouse of Canadian and global entertainment, and Isadore Sharp, founder of the world's leading luxury hotel brand Four Seasons. They join a remarkable group of previously announced 2025 Inductees, including:

These extraordinary Canadians will take their place among the more than 230 Inductees honoured on Canada's Walk of Fame. Adding to the excitement, the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala returns on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, promising a reimagined experience for attendees. This highly anticipated event shines a spotlight on extraordinary Canadians whose achievements and contributions have made a lasting impact. More details on public events and additional 2025 Inductees will be announced.

"The Toronto International Film Festival and Isadore Sharp have made lasting impressions on Canada's global presence, and their legacies have enriched lives and communities around the world," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "Their Induction is a celebration of their profound contributions to our nation, and it is an honour to welcome these two trailblazers to Canada's Walk of Fame."

For a complete list of Inductees and Honourees along with more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com

SOURCE Canada's Walk of Fame

Media Contact: Adrienne Kakoullis, Rise PR |416-450-6637 | [email protected]