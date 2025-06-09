Thirteen and Thriving: New partnership with Stingray brings national exposure to emerging artists – including a dedicated Canada's Walk of Fame music channel launching this fall

Submissions Are Now Open!

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Now in its 13th year, the Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program is once again inviting emerging Canadian artists to apply for one of the country's most respected music mentorship opportunities. A proven springboard for rising talent, the program has supported more than 65 artists since its inception, offering national exposure, career development and a meaningful path forward for the next generation of Canadian musicians.

Submissions for the 2025 edition are now open through to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Five solo artists or groups between the ages of 15 and 35 will be selected to receive career-defining prizes and development experiences valued at over $100,000, including industry mentorship, studio time, national media opportunities, and more. For details, visit EmergingMusician.ca.

This year also marks an exciting new chapter in the program's evolution, with the launch of national media partnership with Stingray, one of Canada's leading music and media companies. Through this collaboration, winners and alumni will gain invaluable exposure across Stingray's TV, streaming, digital, and radio platforms - including the debut of a dedicated Canada's Walk of Fame music channel across Stingray's platforms launching in October 2025.

This year's Grand Prize winner will receive a $20,000 cash prize, performance slots at key Canada's Walk of Fame events, and a private studio session at Metalworks Studios. The runner-up will receive $10,000, and three additional artists will each be awarded $5,000.

All five winners will also receive:

New: Exposure on the dedicated Canada's Walk of Fame music channel launching in the fall on Stingray

Walk of Fame music channel launching in the fall on Stingray A showcase slot at Departure Festival 2026 (formerly Canadian Music Week)

(formerly Canadian Music Week) A performance at Festival du Voyageur 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba

in A creative workshop and mentorship panel at Toronto's Arthaus

Arthaus A group mentorship session with a Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee , Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree or Established Artist

, $2,000 towards a live-off-the-floor video

towards a live-off-the-floor video A personalized artist page on EmergingMusician.ca

For complete rules, eligibility requirements, and to apply, visit EmergingMusician.ca.

