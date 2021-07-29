Ten Youth Join the Prime Minister's Youth Council

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, welcome 10 new members to the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, welcomed 10 new members to the Prime Minister's Youth Council today, forming the council's fifth cohort since its creation in 2016. From wide-ranging backgrounds and unique lived experiences, these young Canadians are eager to share their voices and work towards a consciously more inclusive Canada. Welcome to:

Haleema Ahmed from Markham, Ontario

from Marianne Arseneau from Fredericton, New Brunswick

from Abhinav Dhillon from Edmonton, Alberta

from David He from Burnaby, British Columbia

from Mael Houck from Montréal, Quebec

from Montréal, Ira Mamis from Whitehorse , Yukon

from , Sarah Mazhero from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut

Jenna Robar from Bedford, Nova Scotia

from Nalyn Tindall from Camrose, Alberta

from Topaza Yu from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Council members provide non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada on issues of importance from climate change to Reconciliation. The council is a unique platform for youth to share their perspectives with the government and provide recommendations to help build a better and more sustainable future.

In these unprecedented times, the Youth Council's contributions have been critical to improving communications and understanding the needs of youth across Canada. The government strongly values youth perspectives and will continue to work with the council members on important issues that matter to them including COVID-19, the environment, an inclusive economic recovery, health, diversity, reconciliation and youth employment across the country.

Young Canadians are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the leaders of today. They have innovative ideas and unique perspectives on how the government should address opportunities and challenges to build a stronger and more inclusive Canada.

Quotes

"I am pleased to welcome the newest council members and look forward to working with them and hearing their perspectives on issues that have an impact on all Canadians. The Youth Council's input and ideas are invaluable to our government. I thank the past council members of Cohort 3 for their commitment and contributions."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"I believe that listening and learning from our young leaders is the only way we will build a better future for all Canadians. Since 2016, the Prime Minister's Youth Council has been instrumental in providing advice to the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada, and I am pleased to welcome the newest council members. Their intersectional identities and unique perspectives will be key to building a consciously more inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

Quick Facts

With the addition of these 10 new members, the Council now comprises 18 members, including the members from the fourth cohort, whose term started in July 2019 and is scheduled to end in December 2021.

The Youth Council's third cohort concluded its mandate in September 2020. Members will now begin their work as Youth Council Alumni, which is a network of former council members who continue to engage in their communities and make significant impacts in the lives of others.

Government of Canada officials frequently consults the Youth Council as one of several mechanisms to incorporate youth perspectives on government policy.

The Youth Council may have up to 30 members in total. Members typically serve for a period of as much as two years.

Youth Council members come from diverse communities across all regions of Canada and possess a wide range of knowledge and experience.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, the Honourable Bardish Chagger serves as Vice-Chair of the Youth Council.

Associated Links

Council Members

Prime Minister's Youth Council Website

Canada's Youth Policy

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Aidan Strickland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

