CAMPBELLTON, NB, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of updated load restrictions on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge during the ongoing repair work.

In an effort to reduce the frequency and duration of lane closures and disruptions to the general public and to keep the construction duration to a minimum, PSPC must temporarily reduce the weight limit on the bridge for heavy vehicles. Additional impacts to emergency vehicles crossing the bridge are not expected.

The following load restrictions will be in effect on December 17, 2021:

40 tonnes for vehicle trains

35 tonnes for two-unit vehicles

22 tonnes for single-unit vehicles

Heavier vehicles must detour via the Interprovincial Bridge in Matapédia, Quebec. The load restrictions will be lifted once construction is complete.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

