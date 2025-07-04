TÉMISCAMING, QC, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be alternating lane closures and short-term full-bridge closures on the Timiskaming Quebec Dam bridge for inspection work during the following period:

Monday, July 7 , to Friday, July 11 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Short-term full-bridge closures lasting up to 15 minutes at a time could also be required. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The sidewalk will remain open.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html