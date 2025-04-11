New online resource suggests video games can improve wellbeing

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is proud to unveil GameRx™ , a groundbreaking online resource designed to leverage the power of interactive games to support wellbeing. This first-of-its-kind, wellness-focused gaming website aims to break down the stigma surrounding gaming, offering Canadians evidence-based recommendations for video games that can address various concerns such as stress, mobility, focus, memory and loneliness.

"As a leader in connectivity, TELUS is uniquely positioned to understand how Canadians game and connect, and our PureFibre Internet and award-winning 5G networks have made us the go-to choice for Canadian gamers," says Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "What excites me most is seeing how gaming has transformed into this incredible tool for wellness and personal growth. We're not just talking about entertainment anymore—we're seeing real impacts on mental health, stress relief and building social connections. That's why we created GameRx™ to empower Canadians to get the most out of their gaming while creating healthy digital habits. And here's what makes it special: whether you're a competitive player or casual gamer, we've designed it to help everyone enhance their overall wellbeing."

Recent studies show that gaming can extend beyond entertainment, suggesting that gaming isn't just for fun–it can also play a role in promoting positive wellbeing at a time where it is needed more than ever:

A new TELUS Gaming Survey (2025) 1 found that more than one-third of Canadians reported using gaming as a coping mechanism for life's challenges. The survey also found that almost half of Canadians perceive gaming as a tool for improving health and fostering diversity, joy and connection.





found that more than one-third of Canadians reported using gaming as a coping mechanism for life's challenges. The survey also found that almost half of Canadians perceive gaming as a tool for improving health and fostering diversity, joy and connection. The TELUS Mental Health Index (2024) 2 , a leading measure of mental health and related work productivity, recently revealed the highest decline in mental health since 2020, with 37 per cent now at high mental health risk, nearly four per cent higher than the annual average in the last four years.





, a leading measure of mental health and related work productivity, recently revealed the highest decline in mental health since 2020, with 37 per cent now at high mental health risk, nearly four per cent higher than the annual average in the last four years. A United Nations report ( 2023 ) revealed that nearly three-quarters of gamers find video games effective for stress relief.

On the website, users can explore the connection between gaming and stress, mobility challenges, focus or memory and loneliness, and are presented with insights into the types of games that can help with wellness goals in these areas. For example, those looking for games to combat stress may want to try games that provide achievable tasks, creating a sense of accomplishment while immersing themselves in a different world, such as a puzzle game.

"There's some stigma that has developed around gaming. In reality, many people game in a way that reduces stress, introduces them to new people and is a healthy part of their lifestyle. In fact, the gaming industry is now larger than the movie and music industries combined," says Dr. Matthew Chow, Chief Mental Health Officer at TELUS Health. "As an industry leader known for innovation and health, TELUS is elevating the conversation around a tremendously popular activity like gaming and how it can be used as a productive area for promoting wellbeing."

GameRx is now available in English, with French language support coming by the end of the month. Canadians can now explore a curated selection of video games tailored to improve their wellness at www.GameRx.ca .

Methodology

The TELUS Gamer Report was conducted among 1,200 Canadians. The survey was TELUS commissioned from March 21–23, 2025. The median length of the survey was five minutes. The survey sample is representative of the general population of adults, aged 18+, weighted on age, gender and region, according to the 2021 census figures for the Canadian sample. This survey was conducted among online panelists and therefore margins of error do not apply. However, had this survey been conducted among a random sample, the margin of error would have been ±3.1% 19 times out of 20.

Setting Healthy Boundaries

GameRx™ is designed as a resource to explore the potential wellness benefits of gaming. It should not be considered medical advice and should not replace existing medical treatments. We encourage users to discover games that may aid in focus, stress management, memory improvement and more. For personalized guidance on integrating gaming into a health plan, we invite you to book an appointment with a medical professional via TELUS Health.

We recommend the following daily gaming limits: 2 hours for individuals aged 12 and older, and 1 hour for children aged 6-11.

For more TELUS resources on healthy boundaries with gaming and online safety visit: www.telus.com .

