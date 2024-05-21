Powered by Fuel iX, an enterprise-grade AI engine, TELUS GenAI customer support tool provides a safe, convenient and intuitive customer support experience

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is proud to announce that its generative AI (GenAI) customer support tool has made history by becoming the first in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1). This milestone underscores TELUS' commitment to ensuring the highest standards of privacy and data protection, while continuously innovating to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. It is the second such MSECB certification for TELUS, which became the first company in the world to secure the ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification for its Data for Good program in October 2023.

The TELUS.com GenAI support tool, powered by Fuel iX , an enterprise-grade AI engine provided by TELUS International , is one of the first customer-accessible GenAI solutions developed by a Canadian organization. The support tool gives TELUS customers the ability to access fast and intuitive responses to their queries, providing them with a more convenient and seamless digital experience. Privacy by Design is a framework that proactively embeds privacy into the design and operation of systems, ensuring that privacy is the default setting. By achieving this certification, TELUS has continued to demonstrate its dedication to safeguarding user data and upholding the highest ethical standards in technology, including the use of AI.

"At TELUS, we believe that a responsible, ethical and human-centric approach to technology design and data stewardship is the only way to ensure that GenAI delivers on its potential to enable amazing outcomes," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "TELUS' GenAI support tool is one example of how we are actively striving to deliver technology that truly puts customers first, delivering functional value and trustworthiness at the same time."

To address concerns around and limitations of generative AI, TELUS has a comprehensive Responsible AI program in place and conducted a robust risk management assessment that included alignment with the ISED Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. TELUS also applies a collaborative and rigorous approach to testing its AI tools to reduce risks and improve accuracy, called Purple Teaming. This approach combines both adversarial testing, commonly known as red-teaming, with blue-teaming, that consists of innovative defensive techniques to effectively enable the company to identify weaknesses and confirm validity and robustness of an AI application. TELUS provides clear information on how the tool works, and how it doesn't work while also following a data ethics framework and continued monitoring of the system with human oversight.

"Generative AI offers tremendous opportunities, but we also must be prudent about mitigating potential risks. User privacy is a key area of focus for TELUS and the Fuel iX software solution. The ISO Privacy by Design certification is a tangible validation of that commitment," said Tobias Dengel, President of WillowTree, a TELUS International Company and General Manager of Fuel iX.

The GenAI tool's evaluation was conducted by KPMG, an international auditing and advisory firm, which reported its alignment with international privacy criteria and the requirements laid out in the ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design Standard.

"As an early adopter of GenAI and without the benefit of a body of precedents against which to measure its approach, TELUS has demonstrated a strong commitment to a human-centric approach with customer trust being a core priority," said Sylvia Klasovec Kingsmill, Partner, Global Cyber Privacy Services Leader, KPMG. "As this is a rapidly evolving space, we encourage TELUS to continue its leadership in this area through broad-based, multi-stakeholder engagement and dialogue."

TELUS is a global leader in the responsible and ethical use of AI, and recently won an international Outstanding Organization 2023 prize from the Responsible AI Institute in recognition of its commitment to fostering trust and benefitting society. It's also the first telecom company in Canada to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI , which aims to ensure the transparent, equitable and responsible development and deployment of GenAI technology. Earlier this year, the company published its inaugural TELUS AI report: The power of perspectives in Canada, sharing the perceptions, insights and opinions of AI from nearly 5,000 Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples, racialized groups, older Canadians, new Canadians, youth, people with physical disabilities, and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

For more information about TELUS' commitment to responsible AI, visit telus.com/responsibleAI.

