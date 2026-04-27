An evening of purpose and performance raising funds for bursaries and grassroots programs that remove barriers and open doors for the next generation of Canadian leaders

Featuring a one-night-only performance by Lionel Richie, whose longstanding commitment to giving back brings even greater purpose to an unforgettable evening of impact

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced its third annual gala will take place on June 18, 2026 at the iconic TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning in Toronto. As young Canadians face increasing challenges ranging from mental health concerns to employment barriers and financial hardship, the gala brings together Canada's business, philanthropic, technology, and cultural leaders to raise funds to address these urgent issues. Since its inception, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, with the support of the 13 Canadian TELUS Community Boards, has provided $137 million to support youth across Canada. In 2025 alone, the Foundation exceeded $10 million in impact through grants that fuel critical youth-focused health and education programs and student bursaries that empower the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

"When we invest in youth, we invest in the future of our communities," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "The Together for Tomorrow Gala represents our collective commitment to removing barriers and ensuring that every young person in Canada, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Young people today are facing many barriers, including unprecedented financial pressures that threaten to limit their ambitions. When we provide them with the support they need, we unlock their ability to become the leaders and changemakers our communities desperately need."

All funds raised from the gala directly support the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation's mission to help youth reach their full potential through two vital programs:

The TELUS Student Bursary awards up to $5,000 annually to more than 500 deserving post-secondary students facing financial barriers and committed to giving back to their communities. Beyond financial aid, recipients gain access to comprehensive wraparound support including free or heavily discounted TELUS Mobility and Internet for Good plans, mental health services through TELUS Health and professional development opportunities. Since launching in 2023, the program has supported 2,000 students, with more than 50 per cent of all recipients being the first in their families to pursue higher education.

awards up to $5,000 annually to more than 500 deserving post-secondary students facing financial barriers and committed to giving back to their communities. Beyond financial aid, recipients gain access to comprehensive wraparound support including free or heavily discounted TELUS Mobility and Internet for Good plans, mental health services through TELUS Health and professional development opportunities. Since launching in 2023, the program has supported 2,000 students, with more than 50 per cent of all recipients being the first in their families to pursue higher education. TELUS Community Board Grants, which help fund critical, youth-serving charitable programs. The Foundation and its 13 Canadian TELUS Community Boards provide $6 million in grants annually to more than 500 local charities across the country. These grants support innovative, technology-enabled health and education programs that help millions of youth develop critical skills, confidence, and a deep sense of belonging in their communities.

"The TELUS Student Bursary didn't just help me afford my education – it freed me to focus on what I'm truly passionate about: advocating for health equity and amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities," said Samarah Maqbool, McMaster University graduate and TELUS Student Bursary recipient who now serves on TELUS' Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area Community Board. "I've experienced firsthand the barriers that vulnerable populations face in accessing mental health support. Through my work in the youth mental health and substance use sector, I'm channeling my lived experience into meaningful change. The wraparound support from TELUS has been instrumental in helping me balance my studies, my advocacy work, and my own wellbeing. Now, as a Community Board member, I'm able to help direct funding toward youth mental health initiatives that can truly transform lives."

The Together for Tomorrow Gala has become Canada's premier philanthropic event dedicated to youth empowerment. Building on the success of the first two galas – which raised over $5 million – this year's event, hosted by television personality Cheryl Hickey, promises an extraordinary evening of entertainment and impact. The night will culminate with an exclusive, one-night-only headline performance by four-time Grammy award winner Lionel Richie. Following the gala, guests are invited to continue the celebration at the afterparty with DJ Jake Wahlberg. A live auction will offer exclusive experiences and opportunities, giving guests the chance to bid on unique items while directly supporting the Foundation's mission.

The Foundation would like to express a special thanks to TELUS, its many sponsors, donors and volunteers who help make this remarkable event possible.

For more information about the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Gala, please visit friendlyfuture.com/gala. To learn more about gala sponsorship and attendance, please email [email protected].

About the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is driven by the conviction that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

As a Canadian registered charity and part of a larger global movement, we're turning that belief into action. Since 2005, the Foundation and TELUS Community Boards have contributed $150 million in funding to over 11,000 charitable initiatives in Canada and around the world, helping to make the future friendly for millions of youth. In Canada, we have provided $137M in grants, and since launch of the TELUS Student Bursary program in 2023, we have also awarded 2,000 bursaries and counting, worth over $6 million, to deserving students nationwide, helping to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a post-secondary education will get one.

Every year, we empower underserved youth, helping them build the skills, confidence, and lasting sense of belonging they need to thrive by funding over 500 grassroots charities and awarding over 500 bursaries. In 2025 alone, our Canadian impact exceeded $10 million in grants and TELUS Student Bursaries, directly supporting critical youth-focused health and education programs and empowering the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, please visit friendlyfuture.com or follow @FriendlyFutureFoundation on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Friendly Future Foundation