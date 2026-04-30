This $500,000 foundational investment alongside federal matching will help to remove barriers to post-secondary education for First Nations, Inuit and Métis students

OHSWEKEN, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Indspire and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation are proud to announce a four-year, $500,000 partnership to support Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education through Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries and Scholarships (BBF) program and the TELUS Student Bursary program. With federal match funding, this partnership represents a total investment set to deliver $1 million to empower Indigenous youth, offering up to 320 TELUS Student Bursaries to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students who are enrolled in their first undergraduate diploma or degree program at recognized post-secondary institutions across Canada.

"We're proud to work with a partner that shares our commitment to reconciliation and equity in education," said Jocelyn W. Formsma, President & CEO of Indspire. "The TELUS Student Bursary is more than financial support; it's an investment in the next generation of Indigenous leaders, changemakers, and professionals."

"We believe in a world where all youth have fair and equal access to the resources they need to thrive," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "As an organization committed to Indigenous Reconciliation, we are proud to continue our work with Indspire and offer the TELUS Student Bursary to help address the barriers to education many Indigenous youth experience."

Award recipients gain access to a full suite of resources including TELUS Internet and TELUS Mobility for Good programs (where available), 24/7 mental health support through TELUS Health, mentoring, internships, and career development opportunities, creating a holistic pathway to success.

"The TELUS Student Bursary has been transformative for me," said Aidan Marchand, a graduate of the Architectural Technology Diploma Program at Red River College Polytech and recipient of the TELUS Student Bursary. "This support has lifted a weight off my shoulders and allowed me to focus fully on my studies. It's not just financial help, it's an investment in my future and in the communities I hope to help build one day. I aspire to work at an architecture firm and help design the future of my city, and with the support of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, I'm one step closer to making that vision a reality."

How to apply

Applications for the TELUS Student Bursaries made available through this partnership can be submitted annually through Indspire's Building Brighter Futures program. For more information, visit indspirefunding.ca/telus-friendly-future-foundation.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that celebrates Indigenous excellence and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2024-25, Indspire provided more than $31.6 million through over 8,800 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is driven by the conviction that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

As a Canadian registered charity and part of a larger global movement, we're turning that belief into action. Since 2005, the Foundation and TELUS Community Boards have contributed $150 million in funding to over 11,000 charitable initiatives in Canada and around the world, helping to make the future friendly for millions of youth. In Canada, we have provided $137M in grants, and since launch of the TELUS Student Bursary program in 2023, we have also awarded 2,000 bursaries and counting, worth over $6 million, to deserving students nationwide, helping to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a post-secondary education will get one.

Every year, we empower underserved youth, helping them build the skills, confidence, and lasting sense of belonging they need to thrive by funding over 500 grassroots charities and awarding over 500 bursaries. In 2025 alone, our Canadian impact exceeded $10 million in grants and TELUS Student Bursaries, directly supporting critical youth-focused health and education programs and empowering the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, please visit friendlyfuture.com or follow @FriendlyFutureFoundation on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

Mallory Rose

VP, Communications and Marketing

[email protected] | (416) 861-8507

SOURCE TELUS Friendly Future Foundation