TELUS brings Optik TV to Montreal and Quebec City areas: Expanded service, bundling options and entertainment flexibility

Customers can now enjoy an all-in-one entertainment platform with premium streaming and more live channels, at home or on-the-go

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is expanding its Optik TV service to the Montreal and Quebec City areas, giving customers access to over 300 TV channels and their favorite streaming platforms at home or on-the-go, in one flexible package. With Optik TV, customers can build their ideal entertainment lineup -- including illico+, Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV -- refresh their lineup every 30 days, and save money doing it. Bundled with PureFibre Internet, TELUS Optik TV customers also benefit from exclusive bundling options that enhance their connected experience, including TELUS Mobility, SmartHome Security, SmartEnergy.

"Since 2010, Optik TV has been the platform Quebecers in Eastern Quebec have trusted for entertainment at home and on-the-go. Now, we're thrilled to extend that winning experience to the Montreal and Quebec City areas--delivering live sports, the most popular streaming services, original Quebec content from maCommunauté and seamless entertainment across all devices," said Nathalie Dionne, Vice-President, Regional Marketing at TELUS. "But for us, it goes beyond that. We believe our customers deserve exceptional value for their money. That's why we've included complimentary access to ICI TOU.TV EXTRA and exclusive TELUS Rewards, reflecting our commitment to recognizing our loyal customers."

To qualify for Optik TV, customers must have TELUS PureFibre Internet. Experience the leading internet technology for speed and reliability -- TELUS PureFibre delivers a 100% fibre-optic, direct-to-home connection. With PureFibre, households gain the seamless streaming and on-demand experience Optik TV provides, with faster Internet speeds that don't lag or stall when multiple devices are connected. Beyond Optik TV, PureFibre Internet unlocks the future potential for connected homes and enables immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality to reach their full potential.

Conditions and exclusions apply. For more information, please visit telus.com/optik.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Finnegan

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.