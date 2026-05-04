Transformative gift to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation removes financial barriers for underserved youth, accelerating access to technology education through the TELUS Student Bursary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In a seminal boost for Canada's future innovators, TELUS President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle and Fiona Entwistle, who was a volunteer director of the TELUS Vancouver Community Board and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Board of Directors for a combined 12 years, have announced a landmark $1 million personal donation to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation that will significantly expand the TELUS Student Bursary program. This transformative gift will officially launch the Entwistle Technology Bursary, designed to open doors for underserved youth pursuing post-secondary education in science, math and technology, and who are committed to making a positive difference in their communities. The new fund aims to level the playing field for young people who are committed to making a real difference in their communities but face financial hurdles impeding the realization of their post-secondary and technical vocation education ambitions.

"Our family has long believed that empowering youth is the most impactful investment one can make for the future of our country," said Darren Entwistle. "Through our gift to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation's Student Bursary Programme, we feel privileged to help underserved students in Canada pursue their ambitions of a post-secondary or technical vocation education in technology. Importantly, by removing financial barriers to education and supporting youth who are actively volunteering to drive positive social change in their communities, we are enriching Canada's future talent pool in a world where the development of human resources has never been more important, nor more challenging. Indeed, my career at TELUS reflects a passion for the amazing accomplishments that can be realised when you combine a smart business strategy with innovative technology and ingenious human beings, all whilst simultaneously embracing the responsibility we all share for the betterment of our communities. This is why we are committed to amplifying the skills, innovation and crucial humanistic values that will move Canada to the forefront of global competitiveness and productivity, by creating a friendlier future for young Canadians in need of a helping hand and the opportunity to achieve their potential."

This seminal gift builds on Darren's long-standing dedication to supporting underserved citizens, including donating 50 per cent of his salary to support TELUS-designated COVID relief efforts across Canada in 2020. Moreover, this generous donation arrives just as the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation prepares for its annual gala on June 18, inspiring further community support to help Canadian youth reach their full potential. Applications for the 2026/27 academic year have surpassed past years, and the Entwistles' generosity will enable the Foundation to support even more students starting in Fall 2027. Based on the Foundation's long-term investment strategy for the gift from the Entwistle Family, it is anticipated that the resulting endowment will provide at least 15 additional bursaries annually (and indefinitely), creating an ongoing legacy of support for the next generation of technology leaders.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Entwistle family for their visionary support of Canadian youth," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "With this $1 million commitment, the new Entwistle Technology Bursary will empower the next generation of innovators, providing talented, purpose-driven students with the opportunity to become the changemakers of tomorrow, regardless of their financial circumstances."

"Darren and Fiona Entwistle's generosity will create a legacy of opportunity for generations of Canadian students and a brighter future for them and their families," said Juggy Sihota, Chair, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "We are grateful for their trust in our foundation and their commitment to supporting students as they follow their dreams in technology innovation. This extraordinary, purpose-driven gift and investment in underserved youth will help ensure that brilliant minds from all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive."

About the TELUS Student Bursary

Since its launch, the TELUS Student Bursary has become one of Canada's most impactful supports for post-secondary students. To date, the Foundation has awarded 2,000 bursaries valued at over $6 million to youth nationwide, with more than 50 percent awarded to first-generation post-secondary students. Beyond financial aid, recipients also receive comprehensive wrap-around support including mental health support through TELUS Health, connectivity through TELUS Internet and Mobility for Good programs, and more. With applications already received for the 2026/27 academic year, this generous gift from the Entwistle family will enable more students to receive bursary support starting Fall 2027.

Learn more about the TELUS Student Bursary and how you can also support the next generation of Canadian leaders at friendlyfuture.com/Bursary.

About the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is driven by the conviction that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

As a Canadian registered charity and part of a larger global movement, we're turning that belief into action. Since 2005, the Foundation and TELUS Community Boards have contributed $150 million in funding to over 11,500 charitable initiatives in Canada and around the world, helping to make the future friendly for millions of youth. In Canada, we have provided $137M in grants, and since launch of the TELUS Student Bursary program in 2023, we have also awarded 2,000 bursaries and counting, worth over $6 million, to deserving students nationwide, helping to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a post-secondary education will get one.

Every year, we empower underserved youth, helping them build the skills, confidence, and lasting sense of belonging they need to thrive by funding over 500 grassroots charities and awarding over 500 bursaries. In 2025 alone, our Canadian impact exceeded $10 million in grants and TELUS Student Bursaries, directly supporting critical youth-focused health and education programs and empowering the next generation of changemakers to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, please visit friendlyfuture.com or follow @FriendlyFutureFoundation on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Friendly Future Foundation