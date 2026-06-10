TELUS brings its full Optik TV offering to Ontario, unlocking the ultimate entertainment experience

Ontarians can now save by bundling streaming, sports and live TV channels, with the freedom to switch it up monthly

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The complete TELUS Optik TV suite is now available in Ontario, offering customers the ultimate entertainment experience with flexible TV plans that give customers access to over 450 sports and live TV channels, plus streaming services. With Optik TV, customers can select the streaming and channels they actually want – including services like Netflix, Disney+, Crave, Prime Video and Apple TV – refresh their lineup every 30 days, and save money doing it. TELUS Optik TV customers also gain access to exclusive bundling options to enhance their connected experience at home and on-the-go, including TELUS Mobility, SmartHome Security and SmartEnergy.

"With more channels and streaming services out there than ever before, Canadians need choice and flexibility in how they purchase and enjoy entertainment. With Optik TV, we're offering a modern platform that lets customers combine their favourite streaming services, live channels, sports and on-demand content into one seamless package," said Kevin McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer at TELUS. "Our customers want more content, fewer remote controls and lower bills, so we're excited to expand Optik TV to Ontario and deliver an innovative entertainment experience designed around how people actually watch TV today."

To qualify for Optik TV, customers must have TELUS PureFibre Internet. Experience the leading internet technology for speed and reliability -- TELUS PureFibre delivers a 100% fibre-optic, direct-to-home connection. With PureFibre, households gain the seamless streaming and on-demand experience Optik TV provides, with faster Internet speeds that don't lag or stall when multiple devices are connected. Beyond Optik TV, PureFibre Internet unlocks the future potential for connected homes and enables immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality to reach their full potential.

Conditions and exclusions apply. For more information, please visit telus.com/optik.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Brandi Rees

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.