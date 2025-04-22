In his second book, Echoes from Eden, tech entrepreneur and environmentalist Dax Dasilva takes readers on a first-hand journey into the world's most endangered ecosystems, sharing his experiences with renowned conservationists such as Dr. Jane Goodall, and unveiling urgent calls of action to protect our planet's biodiversity. Pre-sales begin on Earth Day, April 22, 2025.

MONTREAL, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global environmentalist, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Founder and CEO, and Emmy award-winning executive producer, Dax Dasilva is thrilled to announce the launch of his second book, Echoes from Eden: A Daring Voyage to Protect Earth's Last Wild Places, with pre-sales beginning on Earth Day, April 22, 2025. As a powerful blend of personal narrative, environmental urgency, and spiritual reflection, Echoes from Eden takes readers deep into the frontlines of conservation efforts alongside courageous and renowned conservationists fighting to protect vital ecosystems, from Dr. Jane Goodall, Chief Juma Xipaia, Dr. Russell Mittermeier, Captain Paul Watson, Suzan Baptiste, Dr. Kerry Bowman, Paul Rosolie, and more. Echoes from Eden will also feature a foreword by Dr. Jane Goodall with all proceeds from the book going toward the Jane Goodall Legacy Fund. Co-authored by acclaimed journalist and writer Eric Hendrikx, the book arrives in North American bookstores on September 2, 2025.

Echoes from Eden: A Daring Voyage to Protect Earth's Last Wild Places (CNW Group/Age of Union Alliance)

From the founder of Age of Union, a global environmental non-profit organization, Echoes from Eden is a gripping first-hand account of Dasilva's environmental expeditions to some of the world's most critically endangered regions. Dasilva's journey unfolds with each encounter, from tracking endangered Grauer's gorillas in the Congo, protecting leatherback turtles of Trinidad, braving militia-held territories in Haiti, to intercepting illegal fishing operations in the Bay of Biscay.

"I am incredibly proud to announce Echoes from Eden, a book that reflects my journeys through some of the world's most remote and endangered ecosystems," says Dax Dasilva, author of Echoes from Eden. "It's essential to bring these vulnerable ecosystems to light in order to take meaningful action. It is an incredible honour to have traveled alongside some of the most inspiring environmental changemakers leading the charge to protect our planet. Their dedication and courage have shaped my own path, and I hope this book will inspire others to take action and help safeguard the future of our planet."

"Echoes from Eden recounts Dax Dasilva's journey supporting conservation efforts in the places that need it most," says Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE. "This book is a testament to the power of direct action, a blueprint for environmental conservation, and, as well, a deeply personal exploration of spirituality and Earth stewardship."

Echoes from Eden serves as a natural continuation of Dasilva's first book release, Age of Union: Igniting the Changemaker (2019), a compelling guide for igniting today's changemaker through four transformative pillars: leadership, culture, spirituality, and nature. The success of Age of Union sparked the creation of the non-profit Age of Union in 2021, which focuses on boots-on-the-ground conservation, art, film, and immersive experiences to protect the planet's most threatened ecosystems.

Since Dasilva's initial pledge of $40 million in 2021, Age of Union has supported conservation projects around the globe, from the rainforest protection in the Amazon, Indonesia, Madagascar, and Haiti, to protecting lowland gorillas in the Congo and freshwater reserves in Canada. Most recently, Age of Union premiered season 2 of the Black Hole Experience, a mobile immersive exhibition with a mission to foster connection between humanity and the natural world, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Convention in Austin, Texas. In March, the non-profit also proudly announced its strategic partnership with Re:wild, a global conservation organization founded by a group of renowned scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, to scale up global conservation efforts.

Echoes from Eden: A Daring Voyage to Protect Earth's Last Wild Places is available for pre-sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other independent bookstores.

