Age of Union Announces Season 2 of The Black Hole Experience will Premiere at SXSW 2025 with an Evolved Immersive Journey

"The Black Hole Experience was created to explore transformation through immersive art and spiritual reflection," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "In a time when deep connection is more important than ever, BHX offers a space to reset, reflect, and rekindle our bond with the natural world. As BHX tours North America again this year for Season 2, we will build on our mission of sparking conversations, shifting perspectives, and inspiring the next generation of environmental changemakers."

What is the Black Hole Experience?

Housed in a 53' double expandable and mobile trailer with an impressive 1,000 sq. ft. of interior space, The Black Hole Experience is an immersive exhibition that draws inspiration from the physics and spiritual properties of black holes.

Season 2 will feature a stunningly reimagined interior, transporting visitors through time and space. Guests can anticipate a time-traveling LED tunnel, an Infinity Room with floor-to-ceiling mirrors to create a sense of weightlessness, and a refined narrative that connects the origins of the universe with the story of life on Earth, creating an awe-inspiring experience that bridges past, present, and future. Nunes has also collaborated with world-renowned Montreal video production studio Silent Partners on this year's BHX dome experience refit.

"As you enter the Black Hole chamber, the vast expanse of time reveals itself, reminding you that it took 14 billion years for our present reality to unfold," says artist Kelly Nunes. "Whether it's your first experience or a return for Season 2, BHX invites you to reflect on your place in the universe, evoking a deep sense of wonder, serving as a reminder of our cosmic beginnings, and reigniting a sense of unity with the world around us."

The inspiration for BHX began when Dasilva commissioned Nunes to create a "Black Hole Room" for his Montréal home. This concept, rooted in the Spirituality pillar of Dasilva's book Age of Union , explores how spirituality can connect individuals to their greater purpose by seeking light in darkness, replacing fear with curiosity, and discovering the potential for growth in the unknown.

2024 marked an impressive debut year for BHX, touring major festivals and cities across North America with stops at Times Square in New York City, III Points Music Festival, C2 Montreal, Pride Toronto, Los Angeles Climate Week, Boots & Hearts Festival, MUTEK Festival, and more. To achieve carbon neutrality for the Black Hole Experience tour, Age of Union continues to invest in restoring and protecting the planet's threatened ecosystems around the world.

BHX at SXSW 2025

The first stop on the 2025 tour for the newly reimagined BHX will be at the South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas beginning March 9th, 2025.

BHX will be available for the public to experience at the following times and locations during SXSW:

Sunday, March 9 - Wednesday, March 12 : BHX will be located at Booth 1507, on the south side of the Q&A stage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-badge holders can enjoy free access to BHX at SXSW on March 12th . For access March 9-11 , register for a SXSW badge HERE .

: BHX will be located at Booth 1507, on the south side of the Q&A stage from Non-badge holders can enjoy free access to BHX at SXSW on . For access , register for a SXSW badge . Friday, March 14 - Enjoy an exclusive Age of Union party curated by Refraction at LoLo Wine Bar featuring BHX, a live panel, cocktail hour, auction, and dance party by headlining DJ Tiga . BHX will be open starting at 6 p.m. , with the exclusive party running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Visit HERE to register for tickets to the party.

Enjoy an exclusive featuring BHX, a live panel, cocktail hour, auction, and dance party by . BHX will be open starting at , with the exclusive party running from Visit to register for tickets to the party. Saturday, March 15 : Open to the public at LoLo Wine Bar, 1504 E 6th St, Austin, TX from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A key panel Can Immersive Art Save Planet Earth? will take place at the Austin Convention Center on March 12th from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. CT. Black Hole Experience creators, Dax Dasilva and Kelly Nunes, will be joined by Silent Partners Studio Co-Founder Janicke Morissette and Re:Wild Co-Founder Wes Sechrest to discuss how immersive art experiences, art installations, and creative activations can engage new audiences in conservation initiatives. This panel is open to the public to attend.

Age of Union has also brought on board Paquin Entertainment and Wireframe as distribution partners for the Black Hole Experience in 2025, bringing this transformative and self-reflective experience to more audiences than ever before. For event partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about The Black Hole Experience, visit www.blackholeexperience.com or to watch the sizzle reel, click here.

About Age of Union:

Age of Union is a non-profit organization committed to uniting humanity with nature. It supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts, film, and immersive experiences that hope to solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make.

For more information, please visit: AgeofUnion.com

On social media: Facebook, Instagram , YouTube, and Twitter

