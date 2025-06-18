Environmentalist and Executive Producer Dax Dasilva Celebrates World Premiere of YANUNI at the 2025 Tribeca Festival

Directed by Richard Ladkani and executive produced by Dax Dasilva–with Leonardo DiCaprio, Anita Ladkani, and Juma Xipaia serving as producers–YANUNI premiered to a standing ovation at the 2025 Tribeca Festival Closing Night Gala, tracing Xipaia's powerful fight to protect her Amazon homeland.

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Global environmentalist, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Founder and CEO, and Emmy award-winning executive producer, Dax Dasilva celebrates the world premiere of YANUNI - which debuted as the Closing Night Gala at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14. Executive produced by Dasilva, Founder of environmental non-profit Age of Union, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Ladkani, alongside producers Leonardo DiCaprio, Anita Ladkani and Juma Xipaia herself, among others, YANUNI chronicles the extraordinary rise of Juma Xipaia, a fearless Indigenous warrior and the first female chief of her people in the Middle Xingu region of the Brazilian Amazon, and her fight for environmental justice and sovereignty of her ancestral territory.

The film follows Juma's journey from her remote village in the Amazon to becoming Brazil's first Secretary of Indigenous Rights, a path marked by extraordinary resilience as she survived six assassination attempts while defending her territory from illegal mining, logging, and land grabs. Set against the backdrop of a dramatically escalating environmental crisis, the film unfolds as Brazil grapples with the extractive industry and threats to Indigenous lands. YANUNI not only offers an intimate portrait of Juma Xipaia, an environmental warrior, mother and chief, but also illustrates a searing indictment of extractive industries, political inaction, and systemic neglect that continue to endanger the Amazon and the people who call it home.

Speaking to the global significance of the Amazon and Juma's leadership, Leonardo DiCaprio, producer of YANUNI, said during his introduction speech at the festival, "Juma's resilience and clarity in this film underscore the urgency of protecting the Amazon. As a producer, I'm honoured to help bring this story to the world—a story we can no longer ignore. The Amazon may feel distant, but its fate is deeply tied to us here at home. It regulates our climate, holds more biodiversity than anywhere on Earth, and sustains life far beyond its borders. Yet it survives only because of people like Juma, who refuse to let it disappear."

"YANUNI is a powerful reminder of how film can illuminate the courage of those fighting on the frontlines of environmental justice," says Dax Dasilva, Executive Producer of YANUNI and Founder of Age of Union. "Juma's bravery and unwavering commitment to protecting her people and the forest embody the kind of leadership the world needs. At Age of Union, we believe in storytelling to elevate voices like Juma's to honour their courage, share their knowledge, and inspire urgent action to safeguard our collective future. We are honoured to have played a part in this film and to have celebrated its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival."

Dasilva, who joined the project from its earliest stages as Executive Producer, has been a vocal supporter of Indigenous-led conservation movements through his non-profit organization Age of Union. This collaboration with Xipaia extends well beyond the screen.

In December 2024, Age of Union announced a USD $287,000 investment to Juma Institute, founded by Juma Xipaia, to protect Indigenous heritage, territory, and knowledge. The central objective of the Age of Union partnership with Juma Institute is to value, rescue and share the ancestral knowledge rooted in the Xipaya Indigenous territory, promoting the empowerment of a new generation of young people through environmental and cultural education activities over an initial period of two years.

As of May 2025, Juma Institute broke ground on a traditional medicine centre in the Kaarimã village, which will serve as the cultural centre to host education activities, traditional medicine workshops, community events, and gatherings for Indigenous communities. It will also host the new Amazon chapter of Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots youth program. Slated to open by Fall 2025, the centre is vital to Juma Institute's vision to honour, revive, and share ancestral knowledge deeply rooted in the territory.

The film and partnership mark a continuation of Dasilva's work in the Amazon. In October 2023, following his appointment to The Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation's Council for Hope, Dasilva journeyed with Dr. Jane Goodall into the Amazon Forest to visit with Juma Xipaia. This initial introduction has grown into today's partnership focused on strengthening the Juma Institute institutionally to guarantee future effectiveness and improvement of projects aimed to value, retrieve and share ancestral knowledge rooted in the territory.

YANUNI is produced by Malaika Pictures in association with Appian Way, Nia Tero, Age of Union, Tellux Film and the support of the Austrian Film Institute. It is directed by Richard Ladkani and produced by Juma Xipaia, Anita Ladkani and Leonardo DiCaprio, and executive produced by Dax Dasilva, Joanna Natasegara, Laura Nix, Eric Terena, Martin Choroba and Philipp Schall.

About Age of Union:

Age of Union is a non-profit organization committed to uniting humanity with nature. It supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts, film, and immersive experiences that hope to solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make.

About Juma Institute

Juma Institute was created in October 2020 by the Indigenous leader Juma Xipaia. It is a non-profit organization focused on the protection of the forest, human rights, heritage, intellectual property and territories of Indigenous peoples and traditional communities within the Brazilian Amazon. Juma Institute's mission is to preserve the Amazon Forest through strengthening the Indigenous worldview.

About Malaika Pictures

Malaika Pictures is an Austrian production company dedicated to storytelling that drives awareness and change. Specializing in powerful narratives that explore urgent environmental and social issues, it has produced award-winning films recognized at major international festivals.

Recent projects include The Ivory Game and Sea of Shadows—both executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio—as well as Arctic Ascent, a Disney+ Original series featuring climber Alex Honnold. From uncovering environmental crimes in the Amazon to portraying stories of hope and resilience, Malaika Pictures creates films with meaningful global impact.

