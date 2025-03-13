Age of Union and Re:wild Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Up Global Conservation Efforts

United by a shared vision and commitment to bold, on-the-ground environmental action with local partners, the two organizations will combine their expertise to maximize impact, bringing together Re:wild's extensive conservation impact around the globe with Age of Union's powerful storytelling, art, and action-oriented conservation initiatives. The first major project together will focus on protecting Madagascar's biodiversity with a USD 1 million commitment to combat deforestation and species extinction in one of the world's most threatened ecosystems.

"We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Re:wild, an organization that shares our deep commitment to conservation and protecting wildlife," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "At Age of Union, our mission is to unite humanity with nature in hopes of solving critical environmental challenges. By joining forces, we are aligning our strategies to amplify our work on the ground and creating a future where the wild not only survives, but thrives."

The partnership was officially announced yesterday at South by Southwest (SXSW) Convention in Austin, Texas, during the panel Can Immersive Art Save Planet Earth?, featuring Dax Dasilva and Re:wild CEO and Chair Wes Sechrest, where the discussion explored the intersection of conservation, art, and technology as tools for driving environmental awareness and action. This collaboration will amplify efforts to safeguard biodiversity, ecosystems and people; mobilize resources; and inspire global action for nature conservation.

"Age of Union aligns perfectly with the mission of Re:wild and our partners around the world," says Wes Sechrest, Chair and CEO of Re:wild. "Under the incredible leadership of Dax Dasilva, Age of Union has built up an impressive array of projects with partners, amplifying their work with innovative storytelling. We are looking forward to scaling up conservation impact together, unifying how international organizations work with local partners."

A Powerful Alliance for Nature

Both Age of Union and Re:wild have built a reputation for catalyzing change through action-driven conservation projects. Age of Union, founded by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva, is a global non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring threatened ecosystems. Age of Union drives engagement with direct conservation funding, grassroots activism, and immersive storytelling across art, film, and experiential installations, inspiring people to connect with nature in new and thoughtful ways. Since launching in 2021, Age of Union has worked on the conservation of threatened biodiverse ecosystems in Canada, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Peru, Haiti, Trinidad, and West African waters, and the protection of important species such as leatherback turtles, orangutans, dolphins, lowland gorillas, and much more.

Re:wild works with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, governments, corporations, and organizations to implement nature-based solutions that address the interconnected threats of biodiversity loss, climate change and human wellbeing. Re:wild - along with its global network of more than 500 partners in more than 80 countries - is working to conserve more than 565 million acres of the wild, driving targeted conservation action for 265 threatened species and benefitting an additional 31,000 species.

With a shared conservation vision and a desire to accelerate the protection and restoration of nature for future generations, this strategic partnership will see Age of Union move its existing conservation projects under Re:wild's management while leveraging each organization's expertise and strengths.

Together, Age of Union and Re:wild will:

Scale conservation funding and enhance project support - Re:wild will provide financial and technical oversight for key partnerships to increase efficiency, unify additional donors, and drive greater impact.





- Re:wild will provide financial and technical oversight for key partnerships to increase efficiency, unify additional donors, and drive greater impact. Strengthen scientific impact - Age of Union's initiatives will align under Re:wild's programmatic arm, ensuring projects contribute to broader regional conservation frameworks across the world.





Age of Union's initiatives will align under Re:wild's programmatic arm, ensuring projects contribute to broader regional conservation frameworks across the world. Expand storytelling, art and advocacy - Age of Union will remain a key player in the conservation field, emphasizing storytelling more than ever and championing artistic installations and film production to engage audiences. Re:wild and Age of Union will work together on some key storytelling and campaigns to protect nature.

USD 1 Million Commitment to Protect Madagascar's Biodiversity

The first major initiative under the Age of Union and Re:wild partnership is a USD 1 million investment over five years to combat deforestation and species extinction in Madagascar, one of the most biodiverse yet threatened ecosystems on Earth. In 2024, Dasilva toured these Madagascar areas with Re:wild Chief Conservation Officer Russell Mittermeier to help shape a joint conservation strategy.

Madagascar has lost over 90% of its original forest cover due to slash-and-burn agriculture and overexploitation of natural resources, placing countless species, including many endangered lemur species, at risk. Re:wild has been working with local organizations to build national and community support for the protection and sustainable management of these irreplaceable forests. In order to restore Madagascar's biodiversity, Re:wild and Age of Union will collaborate alongside local communities to develop and implement programs focused on forest monitoring and regeneration, keystone species conservation, and economic growth.

In 2025, Re:wild will channel Age of Union's first USD 200,000 towards:

Advancing management of priority sites , with a focus on Madagascar's eastern rainforests alongside several local partners.

, with a focus on eastern rainforests alongside several local partners. Catalyzing investment in the nation's Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA ) alongside a diverse coalition of partner organizations, government collaborators, and local and national stakeholders. KBAs are critical to the persistence of global biodiversity and the planet's overall health.

) alongside a diverse coalition of partner organizations, government collaborators, and local and national stakeholders. KBAs are critical to the persistence of global biodiversity and the planet's overall health. Bolstering targeted species recovery by launching a funding mechanism called "The Madagascar Biodiversity Action Fund" to support the conservation of Madagascar's most threatened species and their habitats.

To commemorate the official launch of the Age of Union and Re:wild partnership, both organizations will co-host an exclusive evening party on Friday, March 14th in downtown Austin, Texas. Curated by Refraction and featuring Age of Union's immersive art exhibition The Black Hole Experience (BHX) Season 2 , guests can enjoy a live panel, cocktail hour, auction, and dance party by headlining DJ Tiga. BHX will be open starting at 6 p.m., with the exclusive Age of Union x Re:wild party running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Visit HERE to register for tickets.

About Age of Union:

Age of Union is a non-profit organization committed to uniting humanity with nature. It supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts, film, and immersive experiences that hope to solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make.

About Re:wild

Re:wild protects and restores the wild. We have a singular and powerful focus: the wild as the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity and human wellbeing crises. Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need. Learn more at rewild.org .

