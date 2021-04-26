TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced the winner of its inaugural Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak") competition. The team from Mont Ste-Marie, QC was awarded CAD$50,000 by Mackenzie for coming in first place. The money will be invested in the community, including improving public access to the hill, expanding the children's racing program and enhancing safety and hill facilities.

Top Peak was launched earlier this year as a call to action for Canadian ski communities to show their spirit through fun and safe social media activities and rally together during a challenging time, particularly for the ski industry. With teams representing 60 community ski hills and thousands of participants across Canada, the response went far beyond expectations.

"We're thrilled about the excitement and energy this competition created across the country," said Barry McInerney, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "It's clear that, despite the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic, the spirit of Canada's ski community is alive and well. I'd like to thank all the teams for making this such a fun and engaging competition. In particular, congratulations to Team Mont Ste-Marie for being the overall winner and for choosing to use to the prize money in such a community-minded way."

The winner was determined in part by total points accumulated and by an expert panel consisting of:

Therese Brisson , President & CEO – Alpine Canada

, President & CEO – Nancy Greene , Olympian and Canada's female athlete of the century

, Olympian and female athlete of the century Barry McInerney , President & CEO – Mackenzie Investments

, President & CEO – Mackenzie Investments Leisha Roche , SVP Marketing – Mackenzie Investments

, SVP Marketing – Mackenzie Investments Alyson Fuller , Director Sponsorship & Community – Mackenzie Investments

According to the panel, the community of Mont Ste-Marie, in addition to accumulating the most points, showed incredible enthusiasm and creativity, an ability to pull together, a willingness to make things better, and the heart to see the work through, making them a worthy winner.

"On behalf of the Mont Ste-Marie Top Peak team I'd like to thank Mackenzie for their ongoing support of skiing in Canada and for this very generous contribution to our community," said Chris Klotz, Captain, Team Mont Ste-Marie. "We're looking forward to using the prize money to help widen the Dustin Cook run and improve hill safety for our athletes and community."

To learn more about Mackenzie Top Peak and to view highlights from the competition, please visit:

www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $191.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

