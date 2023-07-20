OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - From July 28 to August 6, 2023, the international Francophonie will gather in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, for the 9th Games of La Francophonie.

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today the people who will be part of Team Canada, which will take part in this major sporting and cultural event, the largest of its kind in the Francophonie.

At the Games, young artists and athletes aged 18 to 35 from across the country will showcase the richness of Canada's Francophone culture and this country's sporting excellence in seven disciplines.

Cultural component

Team Canada's cultural lineup includes Mia Kelly in song, Guyaume Boulianne in storytelling, and Caroline Douville in painting.

The AMS dance company will represent Canada in original dance. It is made up of choreographer Andy Michel Shadari and dancers Wylcharles Pierre, Mycah-Christina Alphonse, Marie-Neika Obas, Hilary Hilaire and Bradley Auminio.

The Break City All-Stars will bring the house down with their hip hop dancing. Choreographer David Michel and dancers Alain Abboud, Andrew EA, Sean Wathen, and Zaxhary van Gils will proudly represent Canada in this discipline.

Sport component

In judo, Canada will be represented by John Junior Messé A Bessong, David Popovici, Justin Lemire, Alexandre Arencibia, and Julien Frascadore on the men's team. The members of the women's team are Charlize Isabelle Medilo, Evelyn Beaton, Laurence Biron, Isabelle Harris, and Coralie Godbout.

Finally, in wrestling, the delegation will be made up of Aidan Stevenson, Nyla Burgess, Vianne Rouleau, Aleah Nickel, and Katie Mulkay.

For more information about Team Canada's participation in the Games, visit the Games of La Francophonie website.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support the young athletes and artists who will be taking part in the Games of La Francophonie. Team Canada will uphold Canada's reputation on the international artistic, cultural, and sport scene. Canada is proud to be a member of La Francophonie and to celebrate our nation's cultural diversity and Francophone heritage. Good luck to all the members of Team Canada. Enjoy the Games!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As a founding country and active and committed member of La Francophonie, Canada is proud to send a delegation to the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa. I wish the best of luck to Team Canada and thank the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their considerable efforts in organizing and hosting this event."

—Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts

The Games of La Francophonie are the only international games that feature both sports and cultural competitions.

Created in 1987 during the Summit of La Francophonie in Québec City and held every four years, the Games attract approximately 3,000 athletes and artists aged 18 to 35 from member and observer states and governments of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Past Canadian participants in the cultural component of the Games of La Francophonie include storytellers Stéphane Guertin (2013), François Lavallée (2005), and Fred Pellerin (2001); singers Samian (2013) and Marie-Jo Thério (1997), and the group Karkwa (2009). In sports, Canada has been represented by judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (2013), high jumper Derek Drouin (2013), sprinters Bruny Surin (2001) and Donovan Bailey (1994), boxer Jean Pascal (2001), and 100-metre hurdler Perdita Félicien (2001).

Canada has participated in all editions of the Games of La Francophonie since the first, held in Morocco in 1989. Subsequent Games have been held in France (1994 and 2013), Madagascar (1997), Canada (2001), Niger (2005), Lebanon (2009), and Côte d'Ivoire (2017).

As Canada and the governments of Quebec and New Brunswick are members of the international Francophonie, the Canadian delegation to the Games usually comprises three teams: Canada, Canada–Quebec and Canada–New Brunswick. Quebec announced on June 27 that it would not be sending any artists or athletes to the 2023 Kinshasa Games.

La Francophonie is a group of 88 states and member governments and observers that share French as a common language, as well as values in common.

Canada is the second‑largest donor to the institutions of La Francophonie, with contributions totalling more than $42 million in 2022–2023.

