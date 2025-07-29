Indian Residential School Survivors and intergenerational Survivors are invited to join the next cohort of the Steering Committee

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED LAND OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHINABEG NATION, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, in collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), is launching a public call for interest for membership of the Indian Residential Schools National Monument Steering Committee (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit). Residential School Survivors and intergenerational Survivors who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis are encouraged to apply and help lead the next phase of this important project.

In response to Call to Action 81 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Indian Residential Schools National Monument (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) will honour Survivors, their families and communities—and commemorate the children who never returned. The Monument site, located on the unceded traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabeg on the West Terrace of Parliament Hill, was selected by the Steering Committee with the permission of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation, following a process rooted in collaboration and consensus.

The Steering Committee will continue to ensure that the Monument project remains grounded in Indigenous values and perspectives. Committee members will help guide the next phase of the project, including the design selection process, the development of educational and outreach materials, and future on-site programming.

Applications will be accepted until September 9, 2025. Interested individuals can visit www.canada.ca/residential-school-survivors for more information on applying.

"The Indian Residential Schools National Monument (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) is a response to a profound truth in our shared history, one that calls for remembrance, accountability and healing. Survivors' voices have guided this work from the beginning, bringing their lived experience, knowledge and strength to the next phase. I also want to express my deep gratitude to the outgoing members of the Steering Committee, whose dedication and vision have laid the foundation for this Monument."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Survivors and intergenerational Survivors hold the truths that this country must never forget. Their voices are essential in shaping this Monument—not just as a place of remembrance, but as a living testament to strength, resistance and the ongoing journey of healing."

—Stephanie Scott, Executive Director, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

The Indian Residential Schools National Monument Steering Committee (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) was established in 2022 to oversee the Monument project. Members have played an instrumental role over the past two years in establishing the Steering Committee's groundwork. Their efforts in selecting the Monument's site and providing foundational visioning have created a strong basis for its development, ensuring it remains guided by Indigenous values and perspectives at every step.

